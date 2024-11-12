This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Level G- 8

JOB PURPOSE

The Supply chain Service Manager role exists to lead the timely and accurate delivery of the Demand Analytics, Supply Planning and Third Party Planning activities as described in the Service Level Agreement (SLA), which includes service, costs, quality and compliance. The Demand & Planing Service Manager provides support to the Supply Chain Process Lead in building sustainable capabilities within the Lubricants GSC organisation as well as the development and implementation of the GBS Customer Function and Lubricants business strategy and plans.

Ensure that demand requirements for critical raw material suppliers are defined, accurate and aligned with suppler capabilities to ensure that the external suppliers are able to meet the BP demand requirements in the short, medium and long term, including supporting resilience planning activities.

Working closely with the Procurement function to drive performance in material forecasting, inventory management, vendor IFOT and supplier performance management (SPM)

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Functional

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Supply Chain services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements; relevant processes and policies including leading and reviewing demand and planning related processes.

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and team members to resolve escalations and queries, handle the operational relationship with Lubricants Global Supply Chain and the Lubricants Cluster.

Supports the Regional Planning Manager in the establishment of a centralised planning process and helps identify and drive forward continuous improvement and simplification activities to drive efficiencies and cost savings across Supply Chain.

Responsible for owning and driving the forecasting and planning processes for handling the supply of finished goods and critical raw materials across the Supply Envelope.

Works with the S&OP Managers and Planning Manager for Lubricants to ensure meeting forecast accuracy, forecast bias and inventory targets

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO/ IATF standards across the organisation.

Service Management and Continuous Improvement

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly.

Proactively plan, develop and supervise implementation of quality and process improvement by demonstrating technology, continuous improvement initiatives, standard processes and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Handle key contractors and third party supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for BP.

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

Drive cross functional teamwork and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality service at all times, contributing this way to improving the overall customer experience

Leadership and Supervisory

Support the implementation of the Customer Function strategy within the organisation, as well as the different Transformation Programmes running in Lubricants Global Supply Chain area.

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure adequate competency in performing Supply Chain activities.

Leadership and Supervisory

Carry out resource management responsibilities for teams to ensure the efficient and effective allocation of resources for the organisation and organise people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy.

Required Skills/ Expertise

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.

Certification in APICS

8-10 years post degree experience in handling an end to end Supply Chain.

Experience of leading large and complex teams.

Previous experience with the Lubricants business and relevant process understanding is an advantage.

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on all levels of the organisation.

Strong people leadership skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

Strong performance management skills with experience of handling both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Exceptional time management and interpersonal skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and escalations.

Exceptional customer acumen, ability to demonstrate an understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong understanding of strategic initiatives and converting those into tengible action plans for the relevant region.

Experience using SAP and MS Office applications.

Strong problem solving and influencing skills, ability to handle conflicting deadlines by optimally delegating and utilising direct reports to ensure deliverables are met

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.