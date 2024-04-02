Supply Chain Strategic Program Lead - Industrial

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible to support the supply chain agenda related to the Industrial business growth plan across key markets

Accountable to lead initiatives linked to successful delivery of Must-Win-Battle of cost competitiveness and grease. For that you will be working with cross functional partners including Sales, Marketing, IPM, Technology, Performance and Supply Chain in the responsible core market.

Responsible for finding value creation opportunities in cost competitiveness, sourcing and logistics, scoping of them and then leading implementation along with the PU Supply Chain teams. So the role is a blend of both intuition for business and project management in scoping, planning, and leading the execution in the responsible core market.

Apply, organize, and assess business and supply chain data to make inferences and guide business decisions.

Develop and provide necessary supply chain insights through analytics, trends, and projections for the industrial business in your core market and be responsible for the implementation timelines.

This role will partner and collaborate with Industrial and Supply Chain team in the core market with an important deliverable in establishing the newly formed I&GME Supply Chain organization to provide a transformational experience to Industrial PU through integrated business partnering.

The key levers for driving cost competitiveness for Industrial business will be through:

A) Product portfolio reviews

B) Sourcing and network reviews, decisions, and implementation,

C) NPI / tendering / competitive COGS deliveries,

D) Localization. This role will also help in delivering cost competitiveness thorough business understanding and analytical skills.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in science or engineering.

10 years of supply chain experience with business understanding

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong project management skills.

Good knowledge of the Lubricants Industry and its value chain.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.