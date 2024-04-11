Supply Chain Strategic Program Lead - Industrial

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We have an exciting opportunity to lead in supply chain strategy for our Industrial business in one of the core markets!!

You will collaborate with sales, marketing, and supply chain teams to identify and implement business value opportunities. Working closely with various teams, including IPM and Technology, to ensure flawless integration and impactful results.

This role involves active participation in cross-functional projects spanning procurement, planning, technology, and sales. As a key member of the global Industrial and GME supply chain team, you'll orchestrate value creation initiatives for our Industrial business in your core market.

Support the supply chain agenda related to the Industrial business growth plan across key markets.

Lead initiatives linked to successful delivery of Must-Win-Battle of cost competitiveness and grease. Working with cross functional partners including Sales, Marketing, IPM, Technology, Performance and Supply Chain.

Find value creation opportunities in cost competitiveness, sourcing and logistics, scoping of them and then leading implementation along with the PU Supply Chain teams. The role is a blend of both having an eye for business and project management in scoping, planning, and owning the execution in the responsible core market.

Use, coordinate, and assess business and supply chain data to make inferences and guide business decisions.

Develop and provide vital supply chain insights through analytics, trends, and projections for the industrial business in your core market and be responsible for the implementation timelines.

Partner and collaborate with Industrial and Supply Chain team in the core market with an important deliverable in establishing the newly formed I&GME Supply Chain organisation to provide a transformational experience to Industrial PU through integrated business partnering.

The key levers for driving cost competitiveness for Industrial business will be through:

Product portfolio reviews

Sourcing and network reviews, decisions, and implementation,

NPI / tendering / competitive COGS deliveries,

Localization. This role will also help in delivering cost competitiveness through thorough business understanding and analytical skills.

Degree and / or professional qualification in science or engineering.

Extensive years of supply chain experience with business understanding

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong project management skills.

Good knowledge of the Lubricants Industry and its value chain.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



