Supply Chain Strategy & Competitiveness Delivery Manager

Job summary

Role Synopsis

bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment.

The Strategy & Delivery Manager is a critical member of the Americas Supply Chain Leadership. The role is focused on driving a competitive and fit for use supply chain via both loss analysis ideation/ execution and significant transformation programs to deliver on Castrol’s local Performance Unit (PU) and Global priorities – growth, cost competitiveness, sustainability & digital, etc. all while ensuring safety, quality and compliance stays front and center.

Key Accountabilities

Lead the PU supply chain strategy, and corresponding transformation project agenda, in support of the local and global vision.

Govern the PU’s supply chain roadmap (3 to 5 years); ensuring strong linkages and sufficiency to corresponding supply chain critical metrics and business commitments.

Manage the supply chain project management and continuous improvement team supporting our local & global ambitions, while building capability in project management structure and diverse supply chain skills.

Partner with the Planning organization on new product innovations and the company’s process/ tool to gather and lead initiatives in an effort improve the overall process while driving clearer accountability across teams.

Direct the Operational Cost Competitiveness (OCC) program and ensures a healthy funnel of loss analysis is identified and implemented for current and future years.

Responsible for the linkage to broader cost competitiveness programs (beyond OCC) to ensure comprehensive approach to Operational and Product cost competitiveness to ensure local costs are optimized and competitive, including strong understanding of internal and external benchmarks.

Connect externally for best in class tools, partners, processes and talents while navigating internally (locally and globally) on improvements and execution.

Act as the SPA for engagement with Supply Chain and other global functional fields, and between the Central Team and GSC Hubs to ensure program implementation/delivery; including, but not limited to sustainability agendas, communication frameworks, supply chain ways of working, and strategy frameworks.

Essential Education

Graduate or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability needed to lead a large global supply chain transformation.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements

Broad supply chain experiences (manufacturing, logistics, planning, procurement, etc.)

Strategy development and execution; including significant transformation agendas

Project Management; commercial and supply chain/ operational – strong analytical skills

Strong financial and commercial competence

Network Optimization and process simplification

Loss Analysis and/or proven experience of driving out inefficiencies

This is a senior role leading a team and influencing others during substantial change requiring an experienced end-to-end Supply Chain Leader with a proven track record of leading people and transformational change. Experience across commercial and strategy/transformation roles at a senior level. Sound business judgment in handling potentially sensitive issues. Strong analytical, transformation and integration skills with a strong project management background. Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills with proven capability and/or potential to make a significant contribution to the wider supply chain agenda.

Desirable Criteria

Supply chain experience across both Retail and Distributor route to markets

Experience with Lubricants (or similar consumer goods) industry

Why Join Us

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.