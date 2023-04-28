Supply Co-Ordinator – Oil Products

Job summary

The Product Supply Coordinator teams are responsible for the optimisation of BP's European refining and supply assets through the disposal of of gasoline, distillate, biodiesel or marine fuel and feedstocks from bp refineries to the international markets, and the supply of these commodities to bp fuels terminals from the international markets.



The role is part of the Fuels Supply and Midstream (FS&M) division but is hosted in BP's Trading and Shipping (T&S) organisation in Canary Wharf in London and could be in either the Light ends team or the Distillate and Fuel Oil team. The Product Supply Coordinators help devise and execute the disposal and supply strategies in liason with the refineries, refinery economists, inland supply teams, and market facing traders.

What you’ll be doing:

Ensure compliance with the relevant safety, regulatory, legal and ethical standards and asking for help from management or internal compliance with any issues in this area.

Setting and agreeing the supply trading strategy for the assets, leading co-ordination with the refinery, supply team, refinery economists and traders within the team.

Optimise the overall refinery, sales and trading margins and pricing exposure management for BP, executing physical and paper deals to achieve this.

Lead the interface between refining or supply asset and the trading team, ensuring the smooth running of the interface commercial processes and delivery of daily decisions to deliver dollars for BP in refining, supply, and trading In conjunction with other asset interface members, challenge the existing limits and constraints to grow the value pie for BP.

Ensure delivery of a monthly performance analysis, communicate highlights and implement lessons learnt across your trading and asset interface teams.

Lead and pro-actively develop the one team working relationship and approach between the trading team and your asset interface.

Proven commercial experience within a fuel supply or Oil/Gas Trading

A proven self-starter and bias for action.

Strong numeracy and analytical skills, with proven high attention to accurate detail.

Ability to work in a team, with well-developed inter-personal skills.

Proven ability to lead teams through influence.

Ability to work and manage calmly under pressure – be it time, market volatilities, refinery or supply related issues.

You will be part of a small team of 4-6 Product Supply Coordinators based in the Canary Wharf office and working on the same commodity group, along with sister teams of Supply Coordinators and Refinery Economists working on other commodity groups. You will also work with several other cross functional teams comprising trading, refining, supply, and finance professionals, and physically co-located with the Distillate or Light Ends trading teams in the Canary Wharf office. Your ultimate reporting lines lead to the Senior Vice President of Fuels Supply and Midstream but also responsible for supporting Vice Presidents in the Trading and Shipping business.

