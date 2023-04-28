Supply Co-Ordinator – Oil Products

The Product Supply Coordinator teams are responsible for the optimisation of BP's European refining and supply assets through the disposal of of gasoline, distillate, biodiesel or marine fuel and feedstocks from bp refineries to the international markets, and the supply of these commodities to bp fuels terminals from the international markets.
The role is part of the Fuels Supply and Midstream (FS&M) division but is hosted in BP's Trading and Shipping (T&S) organisation in Canary Wharf in London and could be in either the Light ends team or the Distillate and Fuel Oil team. The Product Supply Coordinators help devise and execute the disposal and supply strategies in liason with the refineries, refinery economists, inland supply teams, and market facing traders.
What you’ll be doing:
