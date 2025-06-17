Supply Compliance Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Tax Group



The purpose of the Supply Compliance Officer is to facilitate and maintain Tax and commercial compliance for the Marine and Midstream businesses. This role will serve as the overarching detective control for Marine and Midstream, by ensuring accuracy and integrity of all business-related activities. This role will oversee the accuracy and completeness of all operational documentation, perform routine and spot checks of compliance against agreed standard processes as well as be responsible for the internal reporting and insights sharing of near misses, incidents and lessons learnt.

The Supply Compliance Officer will maintain strong relationships with bp’s clearing agents as well as the Tax, Accounting, Reporting and Compliance, FBT and Finance teams. In addition, this role will lead ongoing compliance and ensure business processes are updated with each review of relevant laws in Midstream and Marine space, working closely with the Tax team.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Key Accountabilities

Fuel Imports (petrol, diesel, unmarked kerosene, jet, and fuel oil):

Facilitate twice weekly import meetings with representatives from Marine, Midstream, clearing agents, GBS, and Treasury to coordinate upcoming imports and identify risks or challenges. This includes ensuring the ongoing integrity of the centralized tracking tool for declarations and payments to SARS.

Ensure compliance with documentary requirements for all imports through the review of all import documentation for accuracy and completeness before providing to clearing agents. Request vouchers of correction (VOCs) where relevant.

Track imported volumes against annual import permit for all imported grades

Apply for import permits, as and when required.

Fuel Exports (Petrol, Diesel/DMA, Jet, Fuel Oil):

Liaise with clearing agents regarding customs clearance for all exports.

Engage with shipping agents/counterparties to obtain DA 1 (Report Outwards for Ships) and DA 3 (Certificate of Clearance for ships for a destination outside the Republic) for every export.

Track long outstanding documentation, and escalate to marketers for follow-up and potentially the re-issue of the invoice inclusive of duties/VAT.

Initiate the correction of an export sale to a local sale, when relevant.

Perform monthly reconciliation between Trade Statistics and exports as per the ERP system.

Track exported volumes against export permit

SOS activities for Kerosene and Jet:

Track the necessary SAD500 ZMS and ZMR documentation for unmarked kerosene sales and purchases.

Reconcile all jet and kerosene imports into SOS locations – Trade Stats & ERP (exact process to be confirmed once SOS rules published)

Reconcile all jet and kerosene removals and excise entries from SOS locations (exact process to be confirmed once SOS rules published)

Education

Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent experience or Business-related qualifications (i.e. Supply Chain or Industrial Engineering)

Experience

5+ years of business experience and working within Indirect Tax compliance and auditing in large organisations

Proven commercial acumen and Tax compliance experience

Demonstrated ability to influence peers and the leadership

Demonstrate ability to lead and develop others

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial Management, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



