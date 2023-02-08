Job summary

Do you want to contribute to the transition of our supply business and help us to meet bp’s net zero aspirations and strategy in the region?



We are now looking for a Supply Coordinator to be responsible for ensuring safe, reliant, and efficient supply and primary transport operations aligned with all legal and compliance requirements. In this role, you will work closely with the supply and customs coordinators and secure working capital and cash targets along defined guidelines.



In this position you will be reporting to East Mediterranean Operations Team Lead and will be based in Istanbul.



Please also note that this is a temporary role and we will be hiring on a 12 months’ contract.



About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Ensure product availability in the system to support targeted level of supply reliability and work with internal and external counterparts and interfaces to ensure delivery thereof

• Support uninterrupted Customs operations and processes to be completed in a timely manner throughout the year aligned with all the related regulations and legislations.

• Secure accurate and in-time execution of all type of administrative duties that are required to secure a sufficient workflow across the supply organization

• Build a good network amongst key stakeholder being part of the supply process and ensure smooth interface with the terminals, depots, and other logistic assets as applicable

• Support the implementation of the modernization and transformation strategy derived from bp's net zero ambitions and strategy

• Identify simplification potential and look for process efficiencies

• Promote cultural shift to an agile organisation

• Participate in relevant audits

• Ensure inventory control and derived data analysis completed on time





About you:



You will hold a University degree preferably in Engineering.



It would be essential that you have:



• Experience in supply or trading, storage and handling/logistics preferably in energy industry

• Solid understanding of the industry in the geography

• Proven capability of analyzing complex information

• Strong communication, influencing and stakeholder management skills

• Drive for continuous improvement

• Proficiency in Turkish and English languages



It will also be desirable if you have an experience in Operations & Scheduling HSSE, Crisis management and Integrated value chain optimization.



