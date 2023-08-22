Supply Coordinator - Crude Oil

Grade H Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.
The Crude Supply Coordinator team is responsible for the supply and optimization of bp’s European refining assets through the purchase of various crude oils and feedstocks from the international markets.
The team is part of the Fuels Supply and Midstream division but is hosted in bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) organisation in Canary Wharf. It currently comprises of 3 people supporting our European refining assets (Rotterdam, Lingen, Gelsenkirchen, and Castellon).
The Crude Supply Coordinators work closely with the refineries, refinery economists, performance management teams and market facing traders.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
