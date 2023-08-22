Supply Coordinator - Crude Oil

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Crude Supply Coordinator team is responsible for the supply and optimization of bp’s European refining assets through the purchase of various crude oils and feedstocks from the international markets.

The team is part of the Fuels Supply and Midstream division but is hosted in bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) organisation in Canary Wharf. It currently comprises of 3 people supporting our European refining assets (Rotterdam, Lingen, Gelsenkirchen, and Castellon).

The Crude Supply Coordinators work closely with the refineries, refinery economists, performance management teams and market facing traders.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure compliance with the relevant safety, regulatory, legal and ethical standards and to be proactive in seeking clarity from management and internal compliance with any issues in this area.

Setting and agreeing the supply trading strategy for the assets, leading co-ordination with the refinery, supply team, refinery economists and market facing traders, drawing on the market analytics, the freight team and others as required.

Optimise the overall refinery purchase and trading margins including pricing exposure management, adherence to working capital boundaries and compliance to compulsory stock obligations where relevant, executing physical and paper deals to achieve this.

Lead the interface between refinery and trading team, ensuring the smooth running of the interface commercial process and the delivery of daily decisions to deliver dollars for bp in refining, supply and trading.

In conjunction with the other asset interface members, challenge the existing limits and constraints to grow the overall delivery of value for bp.

Ensure delivery of a timely monthly performance analysis, communicating highlights and areas for continuous improvement, implementing lessons learnt across the trading and asset interface teams.

Lead and pro-actively develop the one team working relationship and approach between the market facing trading teams and your asset.

Role Requirements

Proven commercial experience within a refinery, supply and marketing or trading environment.

Demonstrate and have commercial drive and mindset

Results orientation, and accustomed to working and managing calmly under pressure, be it time, market volatilites, or refinery related issues.

Strong numeracy and analytical skills, with proven attention to accurate detail

Ability to work I a team, with well developed interpersonal skills

Proven ability to lead teams through influence

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent, or proven commercial experience in trading, supply or commercial refining.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

