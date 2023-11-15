Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



Grade HResponsible for supporting the development and execution of marketing and sales strategies, negotiating supply contracts and developing customer offers using sound supply market information, in order to improve the value proposition and capture available margin.



Join bp as Supply Coordinator!



As part of the C&P FS&M - Midstream Products Solutions Europe team the eligible candidate will be responsible for developing and supporting the commercial midstream agenda for ground fuels for Spain.

The role will be responsible for analysing, recommending, and implementing supply strategies, playing a leading role in local/international and term/spot opportunities to be implemented, driving maximum bp value delivery in support of M&C and B2B commercial strategies.

The role will be accountable for supply customers and suppliers’ commercial relationships, negotiating and performing local sales and purchases of finished product, including bio.

The successful candidate will be working closely with the different midstream subject areas (Demand Optimization and Commercial Assurance, Supply Operations) and the Biofuels Value Chain team, plus liaising with T&S and Castellón refinery throughout the active participation in the Triangle optimization processes (including the wider West Med region and Jet).



Incorporating a forward market view with economic risks/ rewards

Develop long term strategy recommendations that ultimately deliver the lowest cost of supply.

Leads market and competitor intel to advise of market changes and to recommend strategic and tactical actions.

Develop new opportunities and support growth projects, relentlessly identify and implement new commercial SOV

Playing a key role in the Benchmark processes, in close liaison with the Finance teams

Supporting, coordinating and alignment with the different businesses (M&C, B2B, Castellón Refinery, T&S).

Supply of the maximization across the coordinated value chain and serve FS&M and wider C&P businesses in the execution of their strategy.

Support the transition of the business in line with bp´s net zero aspirations and strategy.



Business, law, or engineering degree.



>5 years in supply, trading ideally in different businesses and geographies

Direct customer relationships and negotiations

Good understanding of market and business as well as coordinated value chains

Refining experience effective



Supply & trading

Negotiations

Relationship Building

Customer and market insights

Communications

Driving and leading change



At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.