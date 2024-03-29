This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Context

C&P FS&M - Fuels brings together the Supply, Logistics, Sales & Marketing operations of natural supply envelopes under a single regional strategy and a cross-business governance board. This in turn allows for far greater integration of decision making and performance management as each part of the value chain works towards shared goals and objectives.

Its purpose is to increase value to bp by:

Making more effective strategic and resource allocation decisions across all assets, product flows and customers within each region

Delivering more profitable decisions by considering the integrated margin from refining through to customer sales

Enabling greater external focus on regional competition and being more competitive in the marketplace

Simplifying interfaces and reducing the amount of internal accounting between businesses, avoiding duplication of functional activity.

Role description

The Supply Coordinator France will be in charge of managing bp stocks and price exposure, negotiate spot and term sale and purchase contracts with bp Oil International and/or third parties, to supply products (via pipelines, coasters or barges), at a competitive price, into depots in collaboration with bp sales, operations, pricing teams, whilst maximising income options for trading activities and commercial optimisation in France; (2) supervising bp France fulfilment of legal obligations (Compulsory Stock Obligation, relations with local authorities and regulation bodies Ministry of Industry (3) and collaborating with the Biofuels and Low Carbon to set up and implement an optimised bio fuels strategy.

The role requires combination of technical rigor and commercial skills and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.

Key accountabilities

The job holder will actively participate to bp Frontignan terminal supply strategy and terminal operations management. The selected candidate for this key position in the Fuels Supply & Midstream France team will implement gasoline, diesel, heating oil and biofuel supply optimisation.

This role includes:

Acting as the interface on the French market in the regions mentioned above, involving daily communication with Global Oil Trading in London and local third parties, Supply Operations, bp commercial teams and other bp refineries & supply teams.

Negotiating and being accountable of performance on spot & term sales/purchases contracts, ensuring regular reporting.

Being proactive in monitoring bp Frontignan terminal’s stock optimization, blendings, tank allocation, product quality control and handle the relationship with Frontignan’s local team members.

Making sure that procedures are respected and traced, meaning purchase/sales contracts are well implemented in SAP, this includes being accountable in case of internal or external financial/operational audit.

Identifying and ranking available product sales/purchases opportunities

Establishing yearly transfer prices to Marketing businesses

Coordinating with depots, refineries, and primary transport team timing of deliveries to match marketing demand and contractual commitments

Updating local market intelligence (demand trend, competitor refinery unit shut down, tenders issued…) into Commercial Optimisation forums

Monitoring compliance with Compulsory Stock Obligations and biofuel incorporation targets collaborating with the Biofuels and Low Carbon

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science or technology are preferred. Business, finance discipline or equivalent Degree with the right experience are valuable as well.



Essential Experience

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Ability to prioritise issues and take wise decisions with limited information

Ability to cope with pressure

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product

Excellent networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills, strong influencing skills

Rigorous use of data.

Written and oral fluency in French and English. Fluency in Spanish will be a plus for this job position.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.