Entity:Customers & Products
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
C&P FS&M - Fuels brings together the Supply, Logistics, Sales & Marketing operations of natural supply envelopes under a single regional strategy and a cross-business governance board. This in turn allows for far greater integration of decision making and performance management as each part of the value chain works towards shared goals and objectives.
Its purpose is to increase value to bp by:
Role description
The Supply Coordinator France will be in charge of managing bp stocks and price exposure, negotiate spot and term sale and purchase contracts with bp Oil International and/or third parties, to supply products (via pipelines, coasters or barges), at a competitive price, into depots in collaboration with bp sales, operations, pricing teams, whilst maximising income options for trading activities and commercial optimisation in France; (2) supervising bp France fulfilment of legal obligations (Compulsory Stock Obligation, relations with local authorities and regulation bodies Ministry of Industry (3) and collaborating with the Biofuels and Low Carbon to set up and implement an optimised bio fuels strategy.
The role requires combination of technical rigor and commercial skills and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.
Key accountabilities
The job holder will actively participate to bp Frontignan terminal supply strategy and terminal operations management. The selected candidate for this key position in the Fuels Supply & Midstream France team will implement gasoline, diesel, heating oil and biofuel supply optimisation.
This role includes:
Essential Education
Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science or technology are preferred. Business, finance discipline or equivalent Degree with the right experience are valuable as well.
Essential Experience
Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)
Ability to prioritise issues and take wise decisions with limited information
Ability to cope with pressure
Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product
Excellent networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills, strong influencing skills
Rigorous use of data.
Written and oral fluency in French and English. Fluency in Spanish will be a plus for this job position.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.