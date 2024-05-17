This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Product Supply Coordinator teams are responsible for the optimisation of bp's European refining and supply assets through the disposal of gasoline, distillate, biodiesel or marine fuel and feedstocks from bp refineries to the international markets.

Our Product Supply Coordinators help devise and complete the disposal and supply strategies in liaison with the refineries, refinery economists, inland supply teams, and market facing traders. We're looking for commercially driven individuals with excellent analytical and partner relationship building skills to drive their career forward within our fast paced team.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure compliance with the relevant safety, regulatory, legal and ethical standards and asking for help from management or internal compliance with any issues in this area

Setting and agreeing the supply trading strategy for the assets, leading co-ordination with the refinery, supply team, refinery economists and traders within the team

Optimise the overall refinery, sales and trading margins and pricing exposure management for bp

Lead the interface between refining or supply asset and the trading team, ensuring the smooth running of the interface commercial processes and delivery of daily decisions to deliver dollars for bp in refining, supply, and trading

Ensure delivery of a monthly performance analysis, communicate highlights and implement lessons learnt across your trading and asset interface teams

Key Skills

Commercial experience within any of the following: Refinery, Supply & Marketing, Trading

Commercially driven

A self-starter with a bias for action

Strong numeracy and analytical skills, with high attention to accurate detail.

Ability to work in a team, with well developed interpersonal skills.

Ability to lead teams through influence.

Ability to work and lead calmly under pressure – be it time, market volatilities, refinery or supply related issues

This is a hybrid role based in our Canary Wharf office 3 days per week.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

