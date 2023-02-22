Supply Coordinator West-Med

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team with market analysis and research, interpreting the deals transacted to ensure accuracy and compliance to regulatory requirement and providing the effective and timely communication of results to team members.

The Supply Coordinator France will be in charge of managing bp stocks and price exposure, negotiate spot and term sale and purchase contracts with bp Oil International and/or third parties, to supply products (via pipelines, coasters or barges), at a competitive price, into depots in support of bp sales teams, whilst maximising income options for trading activities and commercial optimisation in France; (2) supervising bp France fulfilment of legal obligations (Compulsory Stock Obligation, relations with local authorities and regulation bodies Ministry of Industry (3) and collaborating with the Biofuels and Low Carbon to set up and implement an optimised bio fuels strategy.

The role requires combination of technical rigor and commercial skills and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.

The selected candidate for this key position in the Fuels Supply & Midstream France team will implement gasoline, diesel, heating oil, jet supply optimisation in North, Trapil, Atlantic, South and East of France regions. The job holder will also actively participate to bp Frontignan terminal supply strategy and terminal operations management.



This role includes:

• Acting as the interface on the French market in the regions mentioned above, involving daily communication with Global Oil Trading in London and local refining third parties, Supply Operations, bp commercial teams and other bp refineries & supply teams.

• Managing the regions supply/demand balance

• Negotiating and being accountable of performance on spot sales/purchases contracts, including payment

• Operating and ensuring performance on term sales/purchases contracts.

• Identifying and ranking available product sales/purchases opportunities in these regions

• Establishing monthly transfer prices to Marketing businesses

• Coordinating with depots, refineries, and primary transport team timing of deliveries to meet marketing demand and contractual commitments

• Updating local market intelligence (changing demand, competitor refinery unit shut down, tenders issued ... ) into Commercial Optimisation forums

• Monitoring compliance with Compulsory Stock Obligations and biofuel incorporation targets



The job holder will also be the backup for the role of supply and distribution in other regions.



Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree in any engineering, science or technology are preferred. Business, finance discipline or equivalent Degree with the right experience are valuable as well.

EssentialExperiencei

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Ability to prioritise issues and take wise decisions with limited information

Ability to cope with pressure

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product

Excellent networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills, strong influencing skills

Written and oral fluency in French and English