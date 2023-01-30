Supply Helpline Supervisor & Demand Allocation Analyst

Job summary

The Demand Planning and Optimization team within the Fuel Supply and Midstream organization plays an integral part in delivering value for Fuels, North America and our customers. Within this team, the SHL Supervisor is accountable for management and development of the 24/7 Supply Help Line team. The SHL team direct customer facing and responsible for front line management of terminal customer supply inquiries and customer loading issue resolution. The Supervisor will also hold Demand Allocation and CoT Analyst accountabilities, which include delivering supply reliability, customer communication targets, and effective customer allocation management that commercially considers implications across the supply chain and exceeds our customer expectations. The role will also work with a cross functional team to commercially optimize supply within several channels of trade. The role will work with team members across scheduling, sales, planning & optimization, pricing, marketing, trading and shipping, and the SHL to meet these targets.

Role Synopsis:

Key Accountabilities:

Use analytical skills to provide insights into customer behavior and recommendations to collaborators to optimize customer experience

Manage customer allocation framework for assigned region, including decision making based on market and customer behavior understanding, and associated communications to key team members

Manage customer supply chain communication process with a focus on transforming the internal and external customer experience to reduce touch points while optimizing CoT

Identify and drive implementation of technology development of demand analytics framework to draw key actionable insights for use across the supply chain

Lead and/or support continuous improvement projects, focusing on digitally enabling a simplified optimization and communication process across supply chain

Lead and/or support various projects to integrate key demand management and pricing processes across Fuels, NA

Work with operations teams to direct supply mitigation support

Work with commercial teams to optimize supply across channels of trade through the demand management process

Collaborate with sales teams to provide a positive customer experience

Participate as a key contributor to Business Continuity Teams during times of supply disruption.

Supervise the supply helpline customer call center team, including managing shift patterns and consistency of service levels in line with customer requirements.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience and expertise required.

Essential experience and job requirements: