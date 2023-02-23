Supply Innovation Coordinator

Job summary

Reporting to the Senior Manager and working as part of the wider Digital & Talent procurement innovation team, the coordinator will play a key part in delivering world leading procurement innovation. This will be achieved by building a dedicated, market facing capability for innovation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp.

The bp procurement organisation seeks to demonstrate our scale and commercial mindset to drive a world class cost base. We actively collaborate with the supply chain to build even greater value for the business while mitigating risk. Our focus is redefining supply, digitising operations and developing an extraordinary team to drive triple bottom line value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains.

Responsibilities:

Streamlined supply chain: Contribute to a more agile and innovative approach to bp’s supply market engagement, removing procurement from the equation and allowing our partners to participate directly via use of digital marketplaces

Value delivery: Focus on business problem solving through innovation to not only optimize our cost base, but generate revenue

Sustainability: Support delivery of bp’s Net Zero aims & ambitions by finding opportunities to move bp’s demand to a more balanced and diverse supply base

Data analytics: Develop groundbreaking ideas and methods, making connections between previously unrelated areas of spend

Support the attitude shift required to transition from traditional ways of working towards an agile way of thinking

Work across various partner communities including business groups, integrators, enablers and other ventures

Requirements:

Agility and Innovation: Motivated by innovation and new ways of working. Learns quickly and intellectually curious to experiment. Collaborates with stakeholders, suppliers and networks to develop new insights and suggestions to solve problems.

Value Creation and Collaboration: Ensures value is identified, crafted and realised through suppliers and BP working collaboratively. Looks for value beyond cost reduction, exploring improvements in ways of working, innovation, sustainability and revenue generation opportunities.

Business Acumen and Market Intelligence: Understands business operations, commercial landscape and external market factors to recommend actions that create or protect value and connects work and personal contribution to bps bottom line.

Influencing: Communicates optimally using a range of styles and approaches to gain commitment and support from diverse stakeholders to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict.

