Supply Negotiator NZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Exciting permanent opportunity at bp Auckland in the ANZ Midstream Business!

Join our ANZ midstream business, supplying ~20 billion litres of fuel annually to the ANZ region.

Role Overview

Based in Auckland, the Supply Negotiator develops and executes short and mid-term supply strategies (0-24 months) for the New Zealand midstream business, negotiating deals to maximize value for BP.

Key Deliverables:

Negotiation and Financial Delivery: Secure term and spot supply agreements, and commercial infrastructure agreements.

Strategy Development: Contribute to the New Zealand country strategy, focusing on long-term supply and infrastructure.

Subject Matter Expertise: Provide expertise in fuels supply, negotiations, and market analysis.

Commercial Capability Building: Enhance commercial capability within ANZ.

About You

Manage external relationships (oil companies, trading companies, terminal operators) and interface with ST&S. Collaborate with internal groups (Supply Optimisation, Midstream Operations, Logistics, NOJV’s & Infrastructure, Finance, Future Midstream, Pricing, Legal, and sales and marketing channels).

Responsibilities:

Supply Strategy Implementation: Develop and implement supply strategies for New Zealand

Mid-Term Optimisation: Negotiate and conclude supply and infrastructure agreements

Relationship Management: Maintain strong internal and external relationships

Contract Formulation: Draft legally binding contracts, ensuring compliance

Deal Acquisition: Act as the supply contact for oil companies, producers, and traders

Credit and Payment Management: Ensure deals are within credit limits and manage payments

Market Intelligence: Gather and share local market intelligence

SAP Management: Ensure timely and accurate contract entry in SAP

Commercial Capability Building: Develop commercial capability within ANZ Midstream

Annual Planning and GFO: Support the Annual Plan/GFO process

Benchmarks: Manage the NZ benchmarks process and provide market context

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or Citizens of New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.