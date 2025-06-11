Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are seeking a meticulous and proactive Supply Network Planning Advisor to lead the replenishment of finished goods across the supply network in our local markets. This role ensures the right finished goods' stock is in the right place at the right time to meet customer demand while optimizing inventory levels and supply chain efficiency. It includes optimizing production planning to ensure efficient capacity utilization and making sure raw materials are delivered on time to support production schedules, as well as aligning supply and demand to meet service, cost, and inventory targets.
Using the Global Planning Digital tool, the Supply Planner leads the planning of finished goods and raw materials across warehouses and source plants. They ensure medium-to-long-term network capacity is available, resolve capacity constraints, and track the Capacity:Demand (C:D) ratio. The role involves close collaboration with various global supply chain teams to model production and raw material capacity for the regional S&OP process using Rough Cut Capacity Planning (RCCP).
This position requires validated supply planning experience, strong analytical skills and ideally some experience with digital planning tools, combined with the ability to cultivate positive and collaborative working relationships with supply chain planning colleagues in Pune and other markets.
Education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Supply Chain Management or a related field.
Experience: 3–5 years in supply planning, replenishment, or inventory management within FMCG or manufacturing industries.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.