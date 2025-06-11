Job summary

We are seeking a meticulous and proactive Supply Network Planning Advisor to lead the replenishment of finished goods across the supply network in our local markets. This role ensures the right finished goods' stock is in the right place at the right time to meet customer demand while optimizing inventory levels and supply chain efficiency. It includes optimizing production planning to ensure efficient capacity utilization and making sure raw materials are delivered on time to support production schedules, as well as aligning supply and demand to meet service, cost, and inventory targets.

Using the Global Planning Digital tool, the Supply Planner leads the planning of finished goods and raw materials across warehouses and source plants. They ensure medium-to-long-term network capacity is available, resolve capacity constraints, and track the Capacity:Demand (C:D) ratio. The role involves close collaboration with various global supply chain teams to model production and raw material capacity for the regional S&OP process using Rough Cut Capacity Planning (RCCP).

This position requires validated supply planning experience, strong analytical skills and ideally some experience with digital planning tools, combined with the ability to cultivate positive and collaborative working relationships with supply chain planning colleagues in Pune and other markets.

What you will deliver

Supply Network Replenishment Planning

Develop and complete Finished Good supply replenishment plans to balance supply and demand across regional warehouses and stocking points in our regions, and ensure appropriate dependent demand is placed on our manufacturing and source sites using our Planning tool.

Carry out medium to long term supply network projections to identify constraints and possible mitigations to feed recommendations into Regional Supply Review of S&OP

Own the regional process for finished goods stock allocation, based on forecasted demand, service level targets, and inventory policies.

Production Planning

Lead mid-to-long-term production planning across multiple sites, ensuring alignment with demand and inventory goals. Identify capacity constraints using Rough Cut Capacity Planning (RCCP) to support the monthly Supply Review. Maintain accurate production planning data—such as batch sizes, capacities, and cycle times—in collaboration with Manufacturing, Procurement, and other teams, in line with global planning standards.

Raw Material Planning

Plan Raw Material Needs : Develop and implement mid-to-long-term raw material plans aligned with demand forecasts and inventory targets across all sites and partners.

: Develop and implement mid-to-long-term raw material plans aligned with demand forecasts and inventory targets across all sites and partners. Collaborate with Procurement : Share plans with suppliers and communicate monthly variances in collaboration with Procurement.

: Share plans with suppliers and communicate monthly variances in collaboration with Procurement. Run Supply Risks : Identify raw material and supplier constraints to advise the monthly Supply Review led by the S&OP Manager.

: Identify raw material and supplier constraints to advise the monthly Supply Review led by the S&OP Manager. Maintain Accurate Planning Data: Ensure raw material planning data (e.g., lead times, order quantities) is accurate and updated per global planning standards, working with cross-functional teams.

Inventory & Stock Management

Ensure inventory availability while minimizing excess and obsolescence. Mitigate risks like stockouts and overstocking. Collaborate with key planning and procurement teams to run product flow.

Collaboration & Stakeholder Management

Work closely with the Supply Planning Delivery lead, MRP planners, Procurement and plant teams to align production and replenishment strategies with business objectives (e.g. Make to order, make to stock)

Support the Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE) and Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) processes by working closely with S&OE Planning Delivery Leads, and S&OP Manager, providing insights and recommendations to resolve supply constraints and deliver improved availability balanced against cost and inventory

Systems & Reporting

Use our end-to-end planning tool to implement Rough Cut Capacity Planning and Raw Material net requirements for medium to long-term using Scenario functionality to explore "what if” options to improve service and availability balanced against cost and inventory

Track and analyze key performance indicators (critical metrics) including plan and schedule adherence, capacity utilization, availability, our own raw material forecast accuracy on supplier, raw material inventory turns, and supplier performance, stock turn rates, and forecast consumption.

Drive process improvements to improve planning accuracy and supply chain responsiveness and support transformation initiatives to drive production agility and improve availability and efficient inventory.

What you will need to be successful

Education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Supply Chain Management or a related field.

Experience: 3–5 years in supply planning, replenishment, or inventory management within FMCG or manufacturing industries.

Proven experience in Supply Planning using a sophisticated digital Planning tool.

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in supply chain software (Kinaxis desirable) and ERP systems (SAP ECC, S4 Hana)

Effective communication skills both written and verbal and able to optimally work with multiple collaborators across the global supply chain function in India and other countries.

Ability to run multiple priorities in a dynamic, global and fast-paced environment.

