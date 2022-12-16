Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.







The Supply Operations Specialist leads and coordinates the end to end process of lifting, transit, delivery and invoicing of physical products using suppliers and secondary transportation in accordance with the bp's Code of Conduct. The role will work closely with different business units including direct oversight of the third party group responsible for the customer relations and logistics operations to achieve the goal of safe, timely and accurate delivery.

Key Accountabilities:

Carry out day-to-day supply plan (volume and trucks) and define sites for all the channels of trade.

Supervise and follow up the entire supply process for the gas stations: order creation, transit, delivery and invoicing.

Provide leadership and overall direction to bp’s contractor for the day-to-day management of the scheduling transport resources within the Mexican territory. And meet all required demand in a cost optimized fashion while accomplishing marketing requirements.

Work collaboratively across a diverse business settings. Negotiate solutions to conflicting interests of various concerned parties.

Lead tactical operational activities for the bp ESE Supply and Logistic teams and the relationships from a tactical standpoint with SLI, the bp Operations, Supply provider and the various carriers and other departments within BP. Build, maintain and optimize supply schedule to delivering products from terminals to retail stations according to demand plan.

Understand supply contract delivery and pricing terms to ensure optimized execution of movements

Experience and requirements

2 years of experience in supply chain, finance and/or logistics, desirable within the O&G sector.

Solid understanding of highway transport and value chain operations, geographic footprint and industry players.

Proven experience demonstrating strong leadership skills with a consistent track record influencing and getting things done via other individuals.

Ability to lead and motivate diverse and dispersed teams.

Good interpersonal and communication skills to share complex ideas to a diverse set of stakeholders.

Able to negotiate conflicting circumstances without direct line of report

Proven ability to build networks to improve efficiency and share knowledge

High level of spoken and written English

