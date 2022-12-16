At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.
The Supply Operations Specialist leads and coordinates the end to end process of lifting, transit, delivery and invoicing of physical products using suppliers and secondary transportation in accordance with the bp's Code of Conduct. The role will work closely with different business units including direct oversight of the third party group responsible for the customer relations and logistics operations to achieve the goal of safe, timely and accurate delivery.
Key Accountabilities: