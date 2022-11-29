Supply Operator (Imports)

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role is responsible for taking control of deals post initial negotiation by the negotiator, understand and executing the contractual clauses, assurance of quality, managing cost effective transportation, minimise product losses, ensure that sufficient information is provided to the marketing supply team to enable them to manage funds and meeting accounting deadlines.



The role is responsible to manage Imports and exports of Speciality grades through having a detailed understanding of:

shipping product assurance,

quality management from Load and disport,

deal management from Load to disport,

assurance that all detailed deal terms are executed accurately.

The role also ensures that Tankage, berthing, port costs, port clearances, vessel clearances are secured to ensure efficient delivery of product into the shore tanks at the disport.

Throughout this process the operators liaise extensively with BP negotiators, and 3rd Parties.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for contractual and financial performance of sales and purchase agreements

Nominate product movements and prepare documentation instructions

Adhere to ship vetting policy for vessels

Monitor liftings, be aware of demurrage implications and investigate outturn losses

Enter load details into relevant systems

Work closely with negotiators to maximize profits and minimize costs on deals

Ensure coordination of activities with all parties involved in the deal

Reconciliation and re-pro-ration of voyage losses and gains

Understand concepts of pre-finance and administer stand by and full documentary letters of credit

Responsible for managing relevant shipping clearance documents

Responsible for managing Port Clearances related to vessel being used.

The role is required to ensure that shipping schedules are completed to include all deal terms and ensure that vessel readiness for both load and disport is completed

Education & Experience Required:

A relevant Bachelor's degree preferably in Supply Chain Management or Chemical Engineering or Sciences

2-3 years’ experience in a Supply environment, preferably to exposure to Supply or operations.

Skills & Competencies

Negotiation skills

Commercial acumen

Proactive and assertive behavior where required to ensure the fulfilment of deal execution

Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining a calm demeanour to maintain all internal and external relationships.

Ability to build and maintain networks both internally as well as in industry

Ability to find innovative solutions to complex problems and think independently.

Good Numeral skills to complete deal trade off calculations to ensure that minimal costs across various operational options are assessed to ensure that the most cost efficient option is always implemented.

Sound understanding of product quality to enable the correct calculations of density, Volume, mass, and other product quality assessment to be completed.

Sound understand of end to end “life of a cargo” detail to ensure that the cargo value is optimized for bpSA.

Good influencing skills to ensure that cargo operations is done to best cost to serve value for bpSA

Great appreciation for Disport infrastructure including tanks, pipelines, berths, evacuation options.

Grade IResponsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.