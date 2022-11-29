Supply Operator (Imports)

This role is responsible for taking control of deals post initial negotiation by the negotiator, understand and executing the contractual clauses, assurance of quality, managing cost effective transportation, minimise product losses, ensure that sufficient information is provided to the marketing supply team to enable them to manage funds and meeting accounting deadlines.
The role is responsible to manage Imports and exports of Speciality grades through having a detailed understanding of:
Key Accountabilities:
Grade IResponsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.