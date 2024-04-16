Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for a Supply Optimisation Lead NZ responsible for compliant, reliable and optimized supply of fuels in New Zealand. In the role you will be accountable for financial delivery, define the joint import strategy by working across the interface between international and local markets. The role also has responsibility for maximizing integrated value across channels of trade and for delivering projects in support of the business strategy.

What you can expect in the role:

Define the forward plan for supply and offtake for locations in New Zealand in a feasible and compliant manner.

Have a strong understanding of the forward market view, supply options in the region, demand forecast, contracts, and infrastructure capabilities.

Accountable for financial delivery and working capital management. Ensure the supply plan is within working capital and exposure boundaries.

Work in partnership with colleagues in Trading and the Supply team to optimize the medium-term supply program.

Anticipate changes in supply, demand or infrastructure availability and coordinate with relevant teams to adapt the supply strategy accordingly.

Maintain strong internal relationships with stakeholders in Trading & Shipping, Customers & Products and Mobility & Convenience. Always considers integrated margin across different channels of trade.

Drive delivery of commercial projects which are focused on our physical supply chain and fuels supply business.

Build commercial capability within the Supply team.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in Engineering/Economics/ Commerce, or similar with relevant numeracy skills.

Strong understanding of fuels supply chains including trading, shipping and terminal operations.

Good knowledge of New Zealand fuel supply infrastructure and bp’s position within this market.

Understanding of the end-to-end value of the supply chain.

Understanding of product quality considerations and risk management.

Demonstrated accountability for financial performance, ideally with proven decision-making experience.

Strong commercial acumen and drive.

Strong team player who can maintain effective relationships across a broad spectrum of teams.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively, generate ideas and take decisions when under time pressure.

Performance bias with ability to overcome obstacles to deliver outstanding results.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.