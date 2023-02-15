Job summary

Job Purpose

The Supply Optimization Discipline Senior Manager role is a core part of the Midstream Products Solutions Americas (MPSA) LT and plays the lead role in delivery of non-operational cross-team activity. The role will lead and drive strategic programs and initiatives on behalf of the MPSA LT that impact multiple Midstream Products teams and interfaces outside of the midstream.

The role will be exposed to a diverse set of complex projects that are critical to driving consistency and efficiency into the MPSA business as well as setting the business up for growth in existing and new value chains for bp.

The successful candidate will be accountable for managing and prioritizing the pivotal initiative agenda across Midstream Products, ensuring that projects are sufficiently resourced and leading the execution and implementation to meet the needs of the regional and functional Midstream Products team, enabling bp to realize the benefits of these critical initiatives. The position offers an excellent opportunity to further develop leadership, influence, critical thinking, project delivery, and commercial skills, while extending the cross-business network and deepening the value chain understanding.

Key Accountabilities

The role will lead and drive a diverse range of projects and tackle issues in support of MPSA efficiency, financial delivery and growth. Specific accountabilities include the following:

Manage and prioritize the integrated pivotal initiative agenda and backlog for MPSA.

Lead, drive, and implement MPSA critical initiatives and programs with cross-team and interface implications, including forecasting of resourcing requirements. Current initiatives include:

Implementation of global COGS / benchmarking principles across MPSA, establish enduring review and maintenance process

OneStream future state

Ensure MPSA representation to other teams’ prioritized activities as appropriate, engaging across MPSA

Digital lead for implementation of PSO digital roadmap for the Americas

Lead deployment of capability building programs for MPSA

Establish and conduct ‘improvement reviews’ with each part of the team, identifying and implementing ways of working improvements, efficiencies, and opportunities for standardization

Build connection and idea-sharing with the European equivalent of this role

Participate as a core member of MPSA LT

Education

Relevant degree is a plus

Experience

7+ years of experience in one or more elements of an integrated oil supply chain, including Supply, Finance, Operations, Digital

Demonstrated effective leadership and influence experience, including across business interfaces

Commercial acumen and understanding of fuel supply chain business processes and systems

Comfort with working in an ambiguous environment and enthusiasm toward challenges and problem-solving

Project management, continuous improvement, and bp systems experience are beneficial

Skills & Competencies

Prioritization skills and ability to manage multiple competing priorities

Excellent interface and relationship management skills

Sound judgement and pragmatism in driving for a solution

Self-motivated, ability to thrive in an ambiguous and changing environment

Excellent communication and influencing capability at multiple organizational levels

Attitude of continuous improvement and agility

Drive to understand systems, processes, and ways of working

Attention to detail with understanding of when detail is / isn’t required

High personal and professional integrity

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!