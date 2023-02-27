Supply Planner - New Product

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsys

To support all businesses in the implementation of product changes across the Americas, ensuring that supply chain issues are fully communicated and considered as part of any decision to introduce/change products and that supply chain resources are optimized as a consequence of any change.

Key Accountabilities

Participates in cross functional projects regarding product launches, tenders, rationalization of products and other projects to enable accurate profile of demand and a successful implementation.

Plans in the implementation of product changes across the Americas distribution network.

Supports the Product Line (PLM) Manager in the development of the New Product Introduction (NPI) and Product Lifecycle ‘master plan’ for the Performance Unit (PU), ensuring it is achievable, can be completed safely and integrated with Safety and Operations (S&OP) and Global Supply Chain (GSC) supply plans.

Support the right first time delivery and execution of the Product lifecycle master plan across the region, stage gate reviews and management of landmarks to plan.

Collaborate closely with demand planners and production planners (SNP/DRP) to ensure priorities are clear, product life cycle plans are reflected, and any future supply changes are communicated.

Support the Streamline process to facilitate the execution of product and sourcing changes within the Global Supply Chain network in the management of product lifecycle activities.

Develop and communicate clear supply chain implementation plans in support of any product change, tender or rationalization programs, and see through to successful implementation.

Works in an integrated way with all Global Supply Chain functions including supply and inventory planning, master data, Procurement, Corporate & Functions, Manufacturing and Finance to ensure there is ‘one plan’ that all functions are working to.

Support and assist in managing exit plans for SLOBS and excess stocks for assigned SKU portfolio.

Education

Bachelor’s degree (preferably engineering, mathematics, supply chain management or business)

Desired – APICS or CSCMP certification

Experience

Must have minimum of 3 years of experience in supply/demand planning, manufacturing, and/or logistics/warehousing.

Experience in creating demand-driven integrated Master Plans

Skills & Competencies

Supply network planning, production planning – skilful/mastery.

Demonstrated experience working with and/or leading cross-functional supply chain partners.

Experience of ERP planning (SAP, APO, Kinaxis etc.)

Training, facilitation & coaching, communication (written & verbal) – skilful.

Intermediate to sophisticated knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Clear speaker and communicator; Self-starter; able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team.

Considering Joining bp?

