Job summary

We are looking for Supply Planner/Supply Chain Specialist and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Istanbul, Turkey. In this role, you will be reporting to Planning Integration Lead and will be responsible for all planning activities both locally and globally within our global supply chain team. If you would like to be in the center of all operational and tactical decisions and demonstrate your creativity, we will be looking forward to your application ! About BP Castrol: It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator. We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen. www.castrol.com.tr

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for Supply Planner/Supply Chain Specialist and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Istanbul, Turkey.In this role, you will be reporting to Planning Integration Lead and will be responsible for all planning activities both locally and globally within our global supply chain team. If you would like to be in the center of all operational and tactical decisions and demonstrate your creativity, we will be looking forward to your application !About BP Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Job Description:

About the role: In this role, you will have the opportunity to: - Deliver all targets set in scorecard of Turkey, Ukraine & Central Asia in terms of financials and service. - Create a bridge in between demand plan, raw material plan and operation teams for an End to End supply chain. - Ensure FG inventory replenishment process, all inter unit supply activities in between hubs and also the 3rd party procurements to support the necessary inventory by import and export volumes. - Build short term and long-term production plans which serves business and financial targets as well as analyze challenges with a projective approach. - Prepare monthly Rough Cut Capacity Plan analysis for filling lines to analyze bottlenecks and risks to provide options such as additional shifts, overtime or stock build-up. - Evaluate FG stocks’ efficiency by analyzing excess, slob, cycle stocks and aging as well - Run the required master data parameters and ensure correct setting for SNP replenishment triggers, i.e. product classes, minimum order quantities, lead times, safety stocks. - Challenge production planning for the parameters of efficient FG inventory management and challenge demand planning for improving forecast accuracy - Provide contribution to all projects and new product implementations by working closely with all cross functional departments. - Support standardization and simplification in all planning processes. - Cooperate with production plant, logistics team, customer service and demand team for KPIs and lead monthly supply review meetings as a part of Sales and Operations cycle. - Apply best practices, strive for excellent execution, foster learning and knowledge sharing for continuous improvement in supply chain. To be successful in the role you will need to have: - Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in “supply & inventory planning” is a must - Inventory planning experience in a multi-diverse supply chain organization is a must - Good negotiation and conflict management skills needed - Analytical thinking and problem solving needed - Good interpersonal and communication skills to cooperate with cross functional teams on local and global level required - Good time management, multitasking skills and also task prioritization required - Proficiency in MS Office applications - Fluency in Turkish and English



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Inventory Planning, Plain English, Supply Planning, Turkish Language



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.