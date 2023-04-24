Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:

The key responsibilities of the Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project) will be

• Implementation of Kinaxis tool for Supply planning and distribution planning for all locations

• Act as the SME for Supply and Distribution planning processes and be responsible for training and hyper-care of the Supply and Distribution team.

This is a time limited role for implementation and transition of Project Spring



Role & Responsibilities:

Familiarize yourself of Supply and Distribution modules used in Kinaxis through Kinaxis Learning Centre (KLC)

Help in the design of the learning modules and assessments in KLC for the Performance Unit (PU) to help in development of the people coming into Supply and Distribution Planning and assessment of person of the detailed understanding of the modules.

Maintain a project charter with weekly updates for sharing with larger teams

Analyze gaps between Kinaxis modules and PU requirement from Supply and Distribution Planning point of view and frame change request as required.

Liaison with Supply Planning team to understand the changes in the Supply Review process and incorporate the same during implementation.

Data clean-up and Data maintenance in system basis agreed Ways of Working (WoW)

Detailed integration and validation of SKU and distribution Masters in Kinaxis.

Validation of stock parameter outputs against current parameters

Work on right service levels at SKU-Location level to achieve inventory target

Work on scenario building for material unavailability and understand how to use the AI functionality of the tool for better solution proposals.

Work with plant, logistic and quality teams on the new WoW and implement changes as and when required.

SPA for testing and go-live of Kinaxis and roll-out of the Supply and Distribution module for the PU

Train the Supply and Distribution team about Kinaxis modules and help in the hyper-care.

Create reports and dashboard for Supply and Distribution working and exception handling.