Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project)

Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project)

Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project)

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Mumbai
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147912BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.

We are currently looking for Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:
The key responsibilities of the Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project) will be
• Implementation of Kinaxis tool for Supply planning and distribution planning for all locations
• Act as the SME for Supply and Distribution planning processes and be responsible for training and hyper-care of the Supply and Distribution team.
This is a time limited role for implementation and transition of Project Spring

Role & Responsibilities:

  • Familiarize yourself of Supply and Distribution modules used in Kinaxis through Kinaxis Learning Centre (KLC)
  • Help in the design of the learning modules and assessments in KLC for the Performance Unit (PU) to help in development of the people coming into Supply and Distribution Planning and assessment of person of the detailed understanding of the modules.
  • Maintain a project charter with weekly updates for sharing with larger teams
  • Analyze gaps between Kinaxis modules and PU requirement from Supply and Distribution Planning point of view and frame change request as required.
  • Liaison with Supply Planning team to understand the changes in the Supply Review process and incorporate the same during implementation.
  • Data clean-up and Data maintenance in system basis agreed Ways of Working (WoW)
  • Detailed integration and validation of SKU and distribution Masters in Kinaxis.
  • Validation of stock parameter outputs against current parameters
  • Work on right service levels at SKU-Location level to achieve inventory target
  • Work on scenario building for material unavailability and understand how to use the AI functionality of the tool for better solution proposals.
  • Work with plant, logistic and quality teams on the new WoW and implement changes as and when required.
  • SPA for testing and go-live of Kinaxis and roll-out of the Supply and Distribution module for the PU
  • Train the Supply and Distribution team about Kinaxis modules and help in the hyper-care.
  • Create reports and dashboard for Supply and Distribution working and exception handling.
Experience & Qualification:
  • Graduate in any discipline
  • Management course in supply chain will be added advantage.
  • Minimum five years of experience in supply chain management.
  • In depth understanding of supply planning practices & processes is essential, preferably in context of
  • Castrol lubricant or similar business.
  • Ability to work within a team environment both in country and in overseas stakeholders
  • Business understanding and data analysis
  • Confident and able to communicate clearly
  • Highly motivated and driven individual with high learning acumen
  • Experience in implementing advance supply planning solutions would be added advantage

Apply Search all jobs at bp