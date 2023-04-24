About Castrol India Limited
Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.
Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.
We are currently looking for Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:
The key responsibilities of the Supply Planning Advisor- Project Spring (Project) will be
• Implementation of Kinaxis tool for Supply planning and distribution planning for all locations
• Act as the SME for Supply and Distribution planning processes and be responsible for training and hyper-care of the Supply and Distribution team.
This is a time limited role for implementation and transition of Project Spring
Role & Responsibilities: