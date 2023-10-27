Supply Planning Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.



Job Scope

To consolidate the monthly forecast and generate the forward monthly plan requirements for prompt preparations of purchase requisition for finish products and raw material to meet the dynamic demand without compromising the agreed service level.

In full on time (IFOT)

Stock days / Inventory Closing Volume / Days of Cover

Minimise Slow Moving & Obsolete Stocks (SLOB)

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Participate and provide inputs in the S&OP forums (e.g. Supply Review, Demand Control Meeting, Marketing Review/NPI meeting, Performance Review & etc). Contribute by providing updates on all forward demand trending and risk assessment in respect to supply and cash impact for mitigation action, anticipation of Opportunity and Vulnerability for forward projection, Demand Supply balancing to mitigate the service issue as tactical actions.

As GSC custodian of streamline process for GSC owned stages and coordination with relevant GSC stakeholders to ensure for all appropriate steps are taken for the implementation specific to the Streamline activity type. Including master data setup and maintenance for products, raw material and packaging in all relevant plant systems. Regular review and housekeeping of planning parameters and setup in JDE and planning tools to ensure data hygiene and data integrity between Fusion and JDE.

Supports the compilation of supply schedules for a reliable, flexible and efficient delivery of raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods.

Provides close monitoring of general sales volumes, especially stock development at storage locations, and appropriate adjustment of the supply schedule under guidance.

Supports project work and initiatives through preparation of statistics, data and analysis, such as volumes, costs, margin and capacities, and assists in developing continuous improvement opportunities.

Supports the wider strategic goals of minimizing costs along supply chain and ensure compliance with relevant quality standards.

Provides analyst support for materials management activities in compliance with the policies and procedures as they relate to materials storage, handling and management.

Helps to be responsible for the monthly forecast process for materials, ensuring any changes in forecast are communicated to Procurement and shared with other planners and coordinators, thereby assisting in managing the availability and continuity of materials in the supply chain.

Supports the communication and coordination of change management events / NPI / Competitiveness Initiatives throughout supply chain that are related to related materials or Purchase Finished Goods.

Material replenishment decision thru Supply Planning processes (including MRP and MPS) within agreed Delegations of Authority.

Recommend sourcing option, sku transition approach and decision within agreed Delegations of Authority.

Experience & Expertise

Understanding of supply chain activities

Ability to engage, build relationships with and influence country/senior leadership and key business stakeholders.

Experience in project management

Experience in managing conflicting priorities

Change management, risk & issue identification

Able to work in a rapidly changing environment

Minimum 10 years working experience

Degree holder or any equivalent professional qualification

Required Competencies

Skilful in MS Excel

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Supervisory and influencing skills are essential to drive and lead projects.

Networking - ability to develop good relationship with internal and external stakeholders.

Personal effectiveness - demonstrate a strong bias for action pertaining to simple problem solving in relation.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



