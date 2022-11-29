Supply Planning Advisor – Singapore

Job summary

The jobholder is empowered to make decisions to balance or to resolve supply issues, taking into considerations of supply capacity/capabilities, procurement lead times, service level expectation and working capital consideration under uncertain circumstances. Such as sudden increase or change in customers’ demand. The decision is vital as this determines how well the customers are served, hence meeting the Company’s objective.

• To plan and purchase raw materials for manufacturing need that meets the production plan.

• To plan and raise Purchase Orders to Group Company & vendors to meet the continuity and timely supply of products to the customer.

• Play a vital role in inventory management which includes SLOB management, S&OP process and optimisation of inventory to meet dynamic demand

Key Accountabilities:



To consolidate the monthly forecast and generate the forward monthly plan requirements for prompt preparations of purchase finish products and raw material to meet the dynamic demand without compromising the agreed service level.

- In full on time (IFOT).

- Stock days / Inventory Closing Volume / Days of Cover.

- Minimise Slow Moving & Obsolete Stocks (SLOB).



• Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

• Participate and provide inputs in the S&OP forum.

• The plant coordinator for Streamline to ensure everyone in the plant is informed and all appropriate steps are taken for the implementation specific to the Streamline activity type. Including set up of the SKU for products, Raw materials and packaging in all relevant plant systems to meet the production schedule.

• Ensure correct setup of planning data in JDE and planning tools.

• Supports the compilation of supply schedules for a reliable, flexible and efficient delivery of raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods.

• Provides close monitoring of general sales volumes, especially stock development at storage locations, and appropriate adjustment of the supply schedule under guidance.

• Supports project work and initiatives through preparation of statistics, data and analysis, such as volumes, costs, margin and capacities, and assists in developing continuous improvement opportunities.

• Supports the team to accurately settle accounts involving product purchases and sales.

• Supports the wider strategic goals of minimizing costs along supply chain and ensures compliance with relevant quality standards.

• Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

• Provides analyst support for materials management activities in compliance with the policies and procedures as they relate to materials storage, handling and management.

• Supports the connectivity and network between the broader PSCM organization to ensure HSSE and quality aspects of materials, timing of delivery of materials and storing of materials meet the business plans and requirements.

• Helps to be responsible for the monthly forecast process for materials, ensuring any changes in forecast are communicated to Procurement and shared with other planners and coordinators, thereby assisting in managing the availability and continuity of materials in the supply chain.

• Supports the communication and coordination of change management events / NPI throughout supply chain that are related to related materials or Purchase Finished Goods.

• Contributes to supply reviews by providing updates on all risk, shortage and cash impacts for the relevant materials.



Desired Experience:

• Substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability in demand or supply planning.

• Recognizes and acts upon opportunities to improve business outcomes.

• Able to meet tight deadlines and face difficult situations with confidence and a can-do attitude.

• Demonstrated ability to work with diverse cross-functional teams to achieve outcomes, solve problems and improve processes.

• Demonstrated ability to work and make judgements independently.

• Able to run meetings and lead discussions including senior management.

• Knowledge of statistical analysis.

• Experience in Supply planning, DRP & MRP processes.



Key Skills & Competencies:

• Planning management

• Supply Planning

• Demand control

• Communication

• Partnership and teamwork

• Business awareness

• Performance bias

• Business programs (Excel, Access, Powerpoint)

• MRP tools



