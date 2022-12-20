Supply Planning Analyst

The Middle East is an area of Major investment for the BP Group. Dubai is the Lubricants Hub for the Middle East, and we operate as part of BP Middle East LLC.
Region is made up of a diverse portfolio of 15 countries operating under 3 different business models with both Growth and Nurture markets.
The new colleague will be responsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.