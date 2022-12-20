Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Supply Planning Analyst

Supply Planning Analyst

Supply Planning Analyst

  • Location United Arab Emirates - Dubai Emirate - Dubai
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141334BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Middle East is an area of Major investment for the BP Group. Dubai is the Lubricants Hub for the Middle East, and we operate as part of BP Middle East LLC.
Region is made up of a diverse portfolio of 15 countries operating under 3 different business models with both Growth and Nurture markets.
The new colleague will be responsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Supply Planning Analyst
This is an individual contributor role on managerial level with great ownership.

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply. We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are highly welcomed too.

In this role you will:
  • Provide Raw Material (RM) and Finished Goods (FG) inventory planning, and replenishment based on the demand forecast from domestic and export market in meeting the customer request in safe and efficient manner.
  • Ensure the cluster is optimized to meet the business needs, by developing or applying appropriate planning and optimization tools. Handling network capacity and capability and providing solutions to any foreseen constraint is essential within the position, as well as preparation of aggregate Plan, MRP, DRP, RCCP, MPS, and SLOB for the Middle East.
  • Build and share the rolling forecasts with plant for FGs and with the purchase teams for RMs
  • Do preparation of Supply Review packs monthly in liaison with CF, Procurement, Finance, Marketing and Customer Service department and support the overall S&OP process
  • Monitor and working closely with production planner, procurement, and purchase to ensure inventory is optimized in meeting customer requirement
  • Coordinate all activities between Sales & Marketing and overseas counterpart for new product introductions, changing packing, label etc, through MOC process
  • Provide feedback to regional teams on LBM forecast, SKU count, Inventory outlook and other reports required from the cluster
  • Be responsible for SLOB and leading the SLOB reduction for the cluster
  • Be responsible and leading the inventory management, blend optimization
  • Run Marine Consignment Locations from inventory management and planning perspective
  • Lead FG Production Planning activities with our Toll Blender, 3rd Parties, JV Plant
  • Be responsible to provide input to GBS team for Streamline process

What you will need to be successful:
  • Minimum 3 years of proven experience in Supply Planning, preferably in an FMCG environment
  • MBA – Supply Chain or Finance
  • Good Analytical and problem-solving ability
  • Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills
  • Team player with strong communication skills
  • Strong bias for action
  • Proficient in MS Office applications like MS Excel and MS PowerPoint
  • Having exposure on different planning tools is an added advantage
  • Exposure to JD Edwards (JDE) system is desired

