Job summary

The Middle East is an area of Major investment for the BP Group. Dubai is the Lubricants Hub for the Middle East, and we operate as part of BP Middle East LLC.

Region is made up of a diverse portfolio of 15 countries operating under 3 different business models with both Growth and Nurture markets.

The new colleague will be responsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

Supply Planning Analyst

This is an individual contributor role on managerial level with great ownership.



In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply. We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are highly welcomed too.

Provide Raw Material (RM) and Finished Goods (FG) inventory planning, and replenishment based on the demand forecast from domestic and export market in meeting the customer request in safe and efficient manner.

from domestic and export market in meeting the customer request in safe and efficient manner. Ensure the cluster is optimized to meet the business needs , by developing or applying appropriate planning and optimization tools. Handling network capacity and capability and providing solutions to any foreseen constraint is essential within the position, as well as preparation of aggregate Plan, MRP, DRP, RCCP, MPS, and SLOB for the Middle East.

, by developing or applying appropriate planning and optimization tools. Handling network capacity and capability and providing solutions to any foreseen constraint is essential within the position, as well as preparation of aggregate Plan, MRP, DRP, RCCP, MPS, and SLOB for the Middle East. Build and share the rolling forecasts with plant for FGs and with the purchase teams for RMs

for FGs and with the purchase teams for RMs Do preparation of Supply Review packs monthly in liaison with CF, Procurement, Finance, Marketing and Customer Service department and support the overall S&OP process

Monitor and working closely with production planner, procurement, and purchase to ensure inventory is optimized in meeting customer requirement

Coordinate all activities between Sales & Marketing and overseas counterpart for new product introductions, changing packing, label etc, through MOC process

Provide feedback to regional teams on LBM forecast, SKU count, Inventory outlook and other reports required from the cluster

Be responsible for SLOB and leading the SLOB reduction for the cluster

Be responsible and leading the inventory management, blend optimization

Run Marine Consignment Locations from inventory management and planning perspective

Lead FG Production Planning activities with our Toll Blender, 3rd Parties, JV Plant

Be responsible to provide input to GBS team for Streamline process