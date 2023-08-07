This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol has sustained a track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping and production sectors across the globe.

Across Australia and New Zealand, Castrol is a clear market leader across Lubricants and Fluids sectors and also hold the #1 spot for Brand Awareness.

We are now seeking a Supply Planning Co-Ordinator to oversee movement of materials and/or stock, liaising with relevant stakeholders to establish demand requirements, maintain accurate inventory records and optimize availability whilst ensuring compliant practices.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Support the day to day operations of the manufacturing planning team.

• Track and resolve overdue orders

• Create and follow through on the execution of relabel requests as required.

• Support item code creations

• Monitor and escalate plant supply issues as required.

• Support the broader Supply Planning team with ad-hoc duties.

• Provide insightful analytical support to the ANZ Supply Chain team.

About You:

• Prior experience in supply planning and supply chain operations.

• ERP experience

• Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate and simply complex data sets.

• Self-motivated and results driven

• Ability to build and drive a strong customer-centric culture across the broader team.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Problem Solving, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.