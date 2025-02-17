Supply Planning & Inventory Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose !

The Supply Planning and Inventory Analyst will play a key role in ensuring seamless flow of supply planning to enable production of finished goods from raw materials. The SP & inventory analyst will effective model areas of inventory optimisation across-PUs using our Global Planning Digital tool, Kinaxis Maestro, and draw on other sources of performance MI including AWS, Power BI dashboards, ERPs, to model global inventory improvement opportunities. This role will seek to improve visibility in order to improve our ability to respond to supply disruptions and be adjust quickly to capitalise on cost and availability opportunities.

This will require close collaboration with Global Planning Process Owners in the global CoE, Planning teams, Procurement and key suppliers, to proactively handle risks, through selectively incorporating key Supplier inputs into our Planning system and processes.

This position requires a logical problem solver with strong analytical skills and the ability to develop positive relationships with internal and external partners.

Key Accountabilities !

Global supply planning and inventory performance analysis

Support the Global Supply Planning Excellence lead in the CoE to analyse PU inventory and supply planning performance, to track and trigger areas of improvement required to achieve stock cover and service targets

Capture, analyse and diagnose supply planning inputs, parameters and outputs from Kinaxis Maestro, AWS power BI dashboards and other data sources to assess safety stock, cycle stock and slow moving stocks, segmentation and planning data parameters, to propose areas of improvement

Build global standardised template visuals and slides material for PU Inventory Planning performance reviews, as advised by the Global Supply Planning Excellence lead

Global Above PU Raw Material Forecasting

Collaborate with Global Supply Planning Excellence lead and PU Planning teams to consolidate and understand supply plans, historical data, to predict raw material requirements, for sharing with Global Procurement and key suppliers.

Use Scenario functionality within Kinaxis Maestro to model options where there is ambiguity in future requirements, for example to account for PU V&Os and new product development

Develop and maintain an efficient global Raw Material Planning process to ensure optimal inventory levels and raw material supply continuity in all relevant locations

Supplier Collaboration

Build and maintain strong relationships with Procurement team and selected key suppliers to enhance collaboration and communication.

Develop approach to integrate pertinent information and data with specific suppliers on forecast, availability, shipping dates through selected workbooks in Kinaxis Rapid Response, working with digital I&E teams

Ensure the improved visibility through Kinaxis Maestro drives efficiency within our own supply chain.

Work closely with PU planning teams, Procurement and suppliers to understand internal and supplier capabilities, capacities, and potential challenges, fostering a proactive and collaborative approach to use such data proactively to ensure resilience and supply options are available.

Risk Management

Identify and assess potential risks related to raw material supply, including market fluctuations, geopolitical issues, and supplier capacity constraints, working closely with BCP and Procurement teams and using digital risk tools including Ever stream.

Develop and implement risk alerts into Planning Processes and systems, to allow mitigation actions to ensure a stable and resilient raw material supply.

Continuous Improvement:

Analyze end to end supply chain planning, linking processes and find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Implement best practices in raw material planning and supplier collaboration to enhance overall supply chain efficiency.

Job Holder Requirements

Proven experience working as a Supply or Inventory Planner using an advanced digital Planning tool, such as Kinaxis Maestro

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in supply chain software (Kinaxis Maestro highly desirable) and ERP systems (SAP ECC, S4 Hana, JDE)

Highly competent at working with big data sets, to manipulate and identify trends and problem root cause areas

Strong communication skills both written and verbal

Ability to handle multiple priorities in a complex and fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of industry regulations, market trends, and global supply chain dynamics.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.