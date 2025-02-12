Supply Planning Manager MEP

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

C&P is a business group, made up of sub-entities: Our customer-facing global and regional businesses – aviation, bp pulse, Castrol and mobility & convenience (M&C) work in an integrated way with biofuels growth and portfolio & emerging markets to develop and grow customer offers

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Job Purpose:

The role is accountable for the management of end-to-end supply planning processes, with the primary accountability to ensure that the right product is in the right place at the right time to support stock availability and IFOT performance.

The role leads a team responsible for the end-to-end planning processes within the cluster including RCCP, MPS, Inventory management, MRP, purchasing to invoicing payment, deployment of finished goods to ensure that service levels are met, slobs’ management, sourcing optimization and optimization exercises at the plant.

To lead, organize and develop the planning organization for the Middle East and KSA cluster

To lead and direct the planning activity across the GSC Middle East & KSA cluster.

To support and influence the businesses by implementing world class planning and performance management frameworks, processes and organization which reflects business requirements to optimize customer service, cost, inventories and safety

To take joint responsibility of strategic programmes, assurance, prioritization, resourcing and financial delivery to support Lubricants businesses in the Envelope

Key accountabilities:

The manager works closely with key function partners- CF, manufacturing, quality, demand and marketing for the following:

Input into supply plan and strategies to enhance efficiency and productivity in the supply chain organization while maintaining high degree of customer service.

Lead engagements with business partners: Play pivotal role in operational/strategic and tactical engagement planning processes across Auto & GME businesses.

Lead and handle the planning team and help in their functional capability development.

Drive rigor and control in the right first-time delivery and execution of the product life cycle master plan across the region.

Lead the network optimization activity in the A&P SC Envelope so as to ensure continuous minimum cost of delivery to customers.

Ensure product availability across the envelope in order to enable GSC ME/KSA to meet agreed service levels for customer.

Lead and be responsible for the Lubricants Business Management Supply Planning Processes for ME, KSA.

Develop the new planning processes for the KSA operation post project Tide that include raw material planning, supply planning, distribution planning and plant capacity planning.

Capacity planning: drive the creation of RCCP plans for all assets within the cluster, work closely with manufacturing, CF, Demand. Mange the key input to RSR. Identify risks in meeting demand and mitigate the same.

MPS” ensure an achievable 24-month production plan is generated that meets the customer demand whilst ensuring it is realistic for manufacturing and CF. Accountable for managing the alignment and handover of the MPS with production scheduling, ensuring that the plan is achievable and is driven to plan. Inventory Management: accountable for the inventory of FG in Middle East and KSA. Integrating for the cluster to the region. Ensuring inventory levels across the cluster are optimized to meet target service levels, whilst meeting operation performance targets, including days cover, quality of the inventory held and slobs. Accountable for setting of the safety stock targets, including the methodology to calculate, review, optimize the levels and warehouse ABCD classification. Interface with the business for the SLOBs tracking and with the region to mitigate the write off hit to the business due to slobs.

Working capital management: To ensure cash flow delivery for the Middle East. Provide reliable outlook of working capital on finished goods while providing support to base oil and additive product categories.

Crisis and continuity of supply disruptions: including participating in IMT’s and other crisis forums to drive through to resolution mitigating actions Consignment locations: stock planning and replenishment for consignment locations.

Purchase to Pay: To lead the Purchase to Pay process for the Middle East and support other business’ in the cluster and liaise with GAPT and GBOT for the entire cluster. To work with regional planning on the SLA development, tracking with suppliers within BP and outside.

To work with procurement and support them on supplier performance tracking and interactions

Streamline: To lead the source identification and streamline contact for sourcing and plant coordinator stage.

Optimization and Efficiency exercises: to lead Network optimization, RM and tank optimization for the Middle East, KSA and support the cluster.

NPIs and strategic marketing initiatives: To lead key NPI, strategic marketing projects from GSC perspective and support marketing and sales on key initiatives for Middle East, Pakistan and KSA.

Analysis: support the cogs analysis for the Middle East.

Work with regional master data team and admins to ensure supply planning master data is accurate, reflect reality and regular reviews are in place to drive improvements

Work with regional finished products and LBM manage and regional network optimization manager to resolve capacity imbalances in the medium to long term horizon.

Work closely with regional NPI and product lifecycle manager to ensure that projects plans are reflected in the supply plans and are executed to agreed timelines and deliverables

Working with regional planning excellence manager for driving processes excellence in the planning processes across the cluster, ensuring compliance to agreed processes across the cluster and driving systemization of the planning processes using the available planning systems. Accountable for owning CI activities within the cluster planning team.

Accountable for ownership and implementation of the people capability framework across the cluster planning team, including coaching and developing team members

Accountable for in year performance including stock availability, inventory performance, Master production plan adherence, master data accuracy with joint accountability with manufacturing for plant schedule adherence.

Summary decision rights:

Effective leadership and influencing skills to deliver the accountabilities in this role while operating through a zone of influence rather than authority. Strong people leadership and development skills Ability to lead transformational change while delivering results Ability to implement standardized processes and ways of working despite different planning systems and instances in place across some counties within the cluster Variation in demand and constant review of short-term demand to manage service thru amendments and prioritization Replenishment planning for 4 consignment locations, especially considering long lead time and high forecast inaccuracy. This impacts service and cost Supporting business priorities be developing, defining and supporting the embedding of common planning processes and standardization across multiple supply chain clusters

Managing and completing multiple priorities (working capital, customer service, material availability, plant capacity)

Role has multi-countries scope and impact across the cluster (auto & Industrial, Marine & Energy businesses)

This role is key in supporting the drive-in service delivery improvements across the cluster through improvements in stock availability in IFOT

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Graduate in supply chain or related discipline

University degree

MBA

Supply Planning accreditation (APICS or similar)

CI Accreditation (6 sigma, lean, design excellence, PMP)

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in operations with exposure to HSSE standards

Prior experience in working on implementation of supply planning process

Functional expertise to acquire and embed best practices in supply planning management and systems

Excellent people, communication (verbal and written)

Proficient in influencing people

Strong process orientation

Skills & Competencies

Supply Planning & Inventory Management: Expertise in balancing supply and demand, ensuring the right inventory levels, and mitigating risks related to stockouts or overstock.

Ability to drive Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE) on a weekly basis and contribute to the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process for long-term planning.

Understanding manufacturing constraints, optimizing production schedules, and ensuring efficient resource utilization.

Ability to manage raw materials, components, and supplier schedules to align with production needs.

Proficiency in supply chain planning software (e.g., JDE, SAP IBP, Kinaxis etc) and strong Excel skills.

Experience in working with procurement and suppliers to ensure supply continuity.

Focus on fill rates, OTIF (On-Time, In-Full), inventory turnover, forecast accuracy, and cost optimization.

Ability to model supply disruptions, demand fluctuations, and mitigation plans to ensure business continuity.

Ability to work with manufacturing, procurement, logistics, and commercial teams to align supply plans with business needs.

Ability to influence, negotiate, and align decisions across different teams and senior leadership.

Strong ability to make fast, data-driven decisions during supply shortages, disruptions, or unexpected demand shifts.

Ability to analyze root causes of supply chain inefficiencies and implement corrective actions

Comfortable leading system transformations, process improvements, and digitalization initiatives in supply planning.

Awareness of supplier dynamics, geopolitical risks, and raw material availability affecting supply.

Why join bp team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that bp team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform complicated job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



