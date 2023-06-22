Supply Planning Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Grade H Responsible for providing guidance regarding the materials management and control process, including planning, storage and handling, using sound technical knowledge to deliver performance in material forecasting, inventory management and supplier relationship management in compliance with the relevant systematic processes, procedures and requirements.

Purpose of role:

As one of key leaders in GSC North Asia, to work on the whole supply chain activities and results, including safety, quality, E&C, supply planning, demand planning, manufacturing, procurement, logistics, and all business-growth and cost-efficiency projects.

As the Supply Planning hub in Japan, you will represent and report on performance, and being involved in several global initiatives.

What you will do:

Supply Planning Process Management, meeting financial KPIs.

Leading monthly planning cycle and actively, Review with Demand Planners and Sales team, calculating Cover in each stock keeping unit based on inventory and production plan.

Setting up the month-end inventory and distribution plan,

Meeting inventory key targets.

Operation of Import and export goods.

Setting up supply plan for Import goods from Europe, US, Asia, and Korea.

Leading all aspects of the ocean freight and air scheduling, including its custom and tax problems.

Work closely with International Unit Supply team to share the demand and supply situation.

The person represents country’s Import/Export compliance tag, following bp’s International trade Policy, and local government laws. Like Foreign trade laws, and chemical substance law.

Leading new product launch and several cost efficiency projects.

Lead projects with Marketing team, and procurement team, to make sure smooth launch and transition.

Run and implement internal system, Fusion, to supervise and register appropriate SKUs and its regulatory information.

Work with Logistic team, continuous efforts to reduce inventory and increase

Participate in many of Global and Regional Planning efficiency projects, like SKU reduction, AI planning, stock point localization, etc.

Support other projects leaded by other function to reduce cost.

Participation in ASPAC supply meetings and prepare and report country’s performance.

As local Supply planning lead, participate in ASPAC regular review meetings, project meetings, and provide them the feedback and ask the support if needed.

What you will bring

At least 5 years of experience in any of supply chain roles, including planning, procurement, logistics, manufacturing, in Japanese or Western global company.

Strong communication and leadership skills with internal and external partners, sometimes geographically diverse teams of partners.

Experiences within the Lubricant, or Oil and Energy, or Chemical, or even manufacturing Industries are preferable.

Good written and verbal communication skills (Proficiency in English & Japanese essential).

Graduate – bachelor’s degree. MBA is preferable.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Problem Solving, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.