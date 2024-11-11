This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are hiring for Supply Planning Manager for South Africa - Johannesburg office!

Overseeing and managing the end-to-end supply planning process to ensure alignment between supply and demand across the region. Developing and executing supply plans that optimize inventory levels, reduce costs, and ensure timely fulfilment of customer orders based on demand consensus, promotional activity and agreed NPI plans. Making sure planning process works with right capacity parameters for the plant and drive improvement of scheduling adherence to master production plan.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!

Key accountabilities:

Overlooks the quality and hand-over of the MPS to scheduling team and drives adherence to plan

Make sure right capacity assumptions and parameters are used in planning

Secures plant stock availability and help direct improvement plans

Takes ownership for the planning KPI scorecard and the improvement thereof

Makes sure plant(s) connects to NPI activity well

Makes sure low stocks and out of stocks get the required action plan and priority in plant

Manages the plant(s) SKU portfolio from a GSC side in collaboration with Network & sourcing decisions

Secures adequate reporting into the monthly S&OP cycle and Supply Review Meeting

Picks up on S&OP V & O relevant to the plant(s)

Direct and support in close cooperation with GSC process and SAP development team F2S (Forecast to stock) any relevant system functionality elements

Optimize inventory levels to balance supply and demand, minimize stockouts, and reduce excess&SLOB inventory.

Work closely with demand planners, procurement, logistics, and production teams to ensure alignment of supply plans with demand forecasts and production schedules.

Analyze supply chain data, including inventory levels, lead times, and supply performance, to make informed decisions and continuously improve supply planning processes

Address and resolve any supply-related issues that impact customer fulfillment and satisfaction

Essential education & experience:

Degree in Business economics or supply chain education

Any planning education or accreditation a surplus

Multi-year experience in supply planning

Very familiar with plant operations

Hands on experience with key functionalities of planning tools i.e SAP, Rapid Response

Skills & Competencies:

Great planner capability

Proficiency in using Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and supply chain planning software such as SAP, JDE, Kinaxis, or other relevant tools

High analytical competency. Great solution orientation and modelling skills

Strong communication skills to engage with internal and external stakeholders

work effectively with different departments such as procurement, production, logistics, and sales to ensure alignment in supply planning

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Resilience, Risk Management, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.