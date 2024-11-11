Entity:Customers & Products
We are hiring for Supply Planning Manager for South Africa - Johannesburg office!
Overseeing and managing the end-to-end supply planning process to ensure alignment between supply and demand across the region. Developing and executing supply plans that optimize inventory levels, reduce costs, and ensure timely fulfilment of customer orders based on demand consensus, promotional activity and agreed NPI plans. Making sure planning process works with right capacity parameters for the plant and drive improvement of scheduling adherence to master production plan.
Degree in Business economics or supply chain education
Any planning education or accreditation a surplus
Multi-year experience in supply planning
Very familiar with plant operations
Hands on experience with key functionalities of planning tools i.e SAP, Rapid Response
Great planner capability
Proficiency in using Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and supply chain planning software such as SAP, JDE, Kinaxis, or other relevant tools
High analytical competency. Great solution orientation and modelling skills
Strong communication skills to engage with internal and external stakeholders
work effectively with different departments such as procurement, production, logistics, and sales to ensure alignment in supply planning
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
