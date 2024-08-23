Supply Planning Specialist - (Merak Plant Based )

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

To consolidate the monthly forecast (from local demand and also IUS export supply) and generate the forward monthly plan requirements for prompt preparations of purchase requisition for finish products and raw material to meet the dynamic demand without compromising the agreed service level. In full on time (IFOT) Stock days / Inventory Closing Volume / Days of Cover Minimise Slow Moving & Obsolete Stocks (SLOB )

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Participate and provide inputs in the S&OP forums (e.g. Supply Review, Demand Control Meeting, Marketing Review/NPI meeting, Performance Review & etc). Contribute by providing updates on all forward demand trending and risk assessment in respect to supply and cash impact for mitigation action, anticipation of Opportunity and Vulnerability for forward projection, Demand Supply balancing to mitigate the service issue as tactical actions.

As GSC custodian of streamline process for GSC owned stages and coordination with relevant GSC stakeholders to ensure for all appropriate steps are taken for the implementation specific to the Streamline activity type. Including master data setup and maintenance for products, raw material and packaging in all relevant plant systems. Regular review and housekeeping of planning parameters and setup in JDE and planning tools to ensure data hygiene and data integrity between Fusion and JDE.

Supports the compilation of supply schedules for a reliable, flexible and efficient delivery of raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods.

Provides close monitoring of general sales volumes, especially stock development at storage locations, and appropriate adjustment of the supply schedule under guidance.

Supports project work and initiatives through preparation of statistics, data and analysis, such as volumes, costs, margin and capacities, and assists in developing continuous improvement opportunities.

Supports the wider strategic goals of minimizing costs along supply chain and ensure compliance with relevant quality standards.

Provides analyst support for materials management activities in compliance with the policies and procedures as they relate to materials storage, handling and management.

Helps to be responsible for the monthly forecast process for materials, ensuring any changes in forecast are communicated to Procurement and shared with other planners and coordinators, thereby assisting in managing the availability and continuity of materials in the supply chain.

Supports the communication and coordination of change management events / NPI / Competitiveness Initiatives throughout supply chain that are related to related materials or Purchase Finished Goods.

REQUIRED SKILLS, EXPERIENCES AND EDUCATION :

Skills :

Planning management – Mastery

Supply Planning – Mastery

Demand control – skillful

Communication – Skillful

Partnership and teamwork – skilful

Business awareness – Skillful

Performance bias – skilful

Business programs (Excel, Access, PowerPoint) – skilful

MRP tools – skilful

Experiences :

5+ relevant business experience

Strong in communication, influence, leading others

Knowledge of statistical analysis

Able to meet tight deadlines and face difficult situations with confidence and a can-do attitude

Demonstrated ability to work with diverse cross-functional teams to achieve outcomes, solve problems and improve processes

Demonstrated ability to work and make judgements independently

Able to run meetings and lead discussions including senior management

Experience in Supply planning, DRP & MRP and NPI processes

Recognizes and acts upon opportunities to improve business outcome

Education :

University Graduate in Business Administration, Statistics or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability in demand or supply planning. ·

Languages: English - Fluent

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



