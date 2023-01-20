Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a



Supply Planning & DRP Senior Team Leader – German Speaking





In this role You will:

Manage and supervise a team responsible for the delivery of services related to Supply Planning within the Order to Cash area

Mange a team of DRP & Supply Planners with overall responsibility for the management of all European third-party suppliers in accordance with the bp Procurement Supplier Performance Management guidelines

Create a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximized, and stock obsolescence is minimized

Work closely with the rest of the regional planning team to ensure stock is available across the Europe distribution network to meet customer service target levels within agreed inventory budget levels

Create an achievable production plan for the next 24 months

Work with the S&OP Manager to develop robust plant Rough Cut Capacity Plans (RCCP) for all filling lines and key blenders to resolve capacity imbalances in the medium to long term horizon

Work closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product plans are reflected in the production plans and are executed to agreed timelines and deliverables e.g. managing then phase in and phase out of stocks

Work with Master Data Administrators and Plant Schedulers to ensure production planning master data is accurate

Work with the plant MRP teams to ensure the correct stocking policy is adopted for bulk intermediate oils and the right levels of safety stocks are being planned

Facilitate the monthly Plant Supply Reviews for the plants in their Cluster

Monitor and review day-to-day operations, run and analyze relevant reports

Plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement

What You will need to be successful:

University degree

Fluency in English and German languages

3-5 years operational experience in Supply Chain is required

Minimum 3 years of experience in a people leadership role

Experience in supply chain planning

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Knowledge and use of SAP (APO) is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested