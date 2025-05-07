Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

The Supply Portfolio Manager will participate in the portfolio management and profitability analysis of the Commercial & Industrial retail electricity portfolio. This individual will manage the analytics team supporting value driven initiatives across the supply organization. This individual will identify opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage market analysis, advanced analytics and technical acumen.

Manage small team of analysts supporting analytic initiatives across the retail supply organization.

Build and support models for optimization analysis, managing risk exposure and hedging strategies for retail portfolio

Backup support for retail supply traders. Provide market access, price discovery and trade execution in approved products for internal and external clients in cash and term markets

Book energy and non-energy trades consisting of a variety of standard and non-standard products in the ETRM

Lead development of hedging strategies across all ISOs. Back-test trading strategies to evaluate efficiency, explain forecasted load deviations and exposures in prompt and cash month

Support the retail load forecasting process by further developing associated exposure reporting and stress testing to advance the needs of the retail supply traders

Lead variance explanations during actualization process

Understand and align with all internal policies as well as those of CFTC, SEC, FERC, and any other regulatory body or exchange

Bachelor degree required in a quantitative field such as math, statistics, economics, quantitative finance or engineering

Minimum 6-8 years of experience in an analytical or commercially focused role

Retail supply experience or similar commercial experience required

Solid understanding of ISO markets, the electric power grid and marketplace

High level of proficiency in Excel VBA and SQL required, python highly preferred

Analytical skills required for risk assessment

Experience with ETRM systems preferred

Strong individual contributor with consultative style and aptitude for collaboration and teamwork

Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments

Proficient in collecting, querying, visualizing, prioritizing and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusions

Experience managing and developing junior team members

Comfortability with presenting complex strategies and ideas to Senior Leadership

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.