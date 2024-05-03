Supply Scheduler

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Scheduler to own the scheduling of product inventories, supply to customers, receipt and delivery of fuel products whilst maximizing value delivery to bp.

This commercially focused position is also accountable for forward planning to provide an optimized supply program that maximizes commercial value and option value in contracts.

This role is part of the operations discipline which along with the optimization and negotiation & integrated margin discipline form the supply squad for AU & NZ.

What you can expect in the role:

Scheduling & Operation of Contracts

Accountable for the scheduling and operation of buy and sell contracts for supply locations under their remit and ensure reliability and security of supply. This includes managing deliveries and offtakes via pipeline, truck, rail, and ship in a cost optimal and contract compliant manner.

Forward planning and Optimisation of supply chain

Work with Trading & Shipping, Negotiation and Supply Optimisation teams to optimize the supply plan, be accountable for planning the supply and offtake for supply locations under their remit, ensuring reliability and security of supply as well as maximization of value for bp.

Maintain strong relationships

Maintain strong working relationships internally, and externally with terminal operators, shipping agents/ports and other Australian and New Zealand oil companies.

Working capital and pricing exposure

Accountable for supply security, financial delivery and working capital management. Coordinate with Finance and the Supply Optimisation Manager to manage working capital delivery.

Lead responses to supply events/risk

Responsible to react to unplanned constraints and amend the prompt supply plan, provide timely updates to all relevant stakeholders such as logistics, downstream sales channels, C&EA, infrastructure, product quality, shipping.

Contract Operation & Optimisation

Own the operation & optimization of contracts with their geographical area of responsibility. Have a detailed understanding of bp’s commercial, financial and operational rights and obligations.

Supply & Demand Management

Monitor bp’s and third party liftings on contracts. Be fully across operational events to maximise value or mitigate our exposure.

Data and Systems Management

Ensures accuracy of ticketing in SAP & OWB systems with special focus on accuracy of volume accounting.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Business or related discipline

Understanding of refinery product supply chains including trading, shipping and terminal operations

Product quality management incl. product specifications and their regional and seasonal variations

Ability to work with large volumes of complex data

Strong understanding of the end-to-end value of the supply chain

Experience in operational businesses. Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimisation is desirable

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



