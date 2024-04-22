Supply Scheduler - SAP Contractor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Set up new customers into appropriate systems [WinDMS] as well as update existing customers with the object of developing an up to date knowledge base to implement standard processes and actions to meet/exceed customer expectation!

Plan day and night shifts while accommodating carried loads (from previous shift) and slotting in hard cash customers to the delivery schedule, while ensuring correct timing of bulk deliveries (just in time), with correct grades and quantities preventing product returns.

Select the correct type of bulk vehicle combination for specific customer sites, thereby avoiding costly delays and incidents on site

See opportunities for improvement in secondary transport scheduling by networking with marketers and other interested parties

Ensure scheduling tools are up-dated with the latest relevant data

Develop and implement manual scheduling system in the event of computer failure so that all product deliveries can be accounted for

Handle various delivery crises (such as product shortage, vehicle breakdowns, BVO strikes, etc) so that customers are kept wet as far as possible without compromising HSSE

Track scheduling performance by comparing actual key performance indicators to target or best in industry critical metric

Must be fully conversant with the following computer application, currently: WinDMS

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



