Supply Team lead (Consignment)

The key purpose of the role is to oversee and manage the processes and people responsible for the reconciliation, and reporting of consignment stock balances vs the physical stock balances (per ATG system).
BP and its Retail dealers operate a consignment stock model at certain terminals around the country. This model is a storage arrangement where BP can store its product at a Retail customer site. BP will replenish product into retail terminal site tanks and the product will be charged and recognised as a sale as it is sold by the retail customer.
Transactions recorded by the Retail customer (sales, deliveries, and other) need to be reconciled to the transactions recorded by the ATG system to ensure completeness of the volumes recorded in the bp ERP (ISPM CPM). Consignment stock balances each month need to be agreed between the host and tenant and formally signed off as confirmation between them.
This role is primarily responsible to give assurance that all consignment stock sales have been recorded timeously, and that a monthly reconciliation of closing book stock to physical stock is performed and stock gains & losses are validated and accounted for. Reconciling items are investigated and resolved and where necessary processed accordingly. Ensuring that all systems (MANCAPP, ISPM, CPM, Power Bi, E-Maintenance) are operating and utilised effectively.
Key Accountabilities
Grade HResponsible for managing a small team to support the business with accounting issues, including controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities to drive outstanding business results.