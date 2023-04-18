Supply Team lead (Consignment)

Job summary

The key purpose of the role is to oversee and manage the processes and people responsible for the reconciliation, and reporting of consignment stock balances vs the physical stock balances (per ATG system).



BP and its Retail dealers operate a consignment stock model at certain terminals around the country. This model is a storage arrangement where BP can store its product at a Retail customer site. BP will replenish product into retail terminal site tanks and the product will be charged and recognised as a sale as it is sold by the retail customer.



Transactions recorded by the Retail customer (sales, deliveries, and other) need to be reconciled to the transactions recorded by the ATG system to ensure completeness of the volumes recorded in the bp ERP (ISPM CPM). Consignment stock balances each month need to be agreed between the host and tenant and formally signed off as confirmation between them.



This role is primarily responsible to give assurance that all consignment stock sales have been recorded timeously, and that a monthly reconciliation of closing book stock to physical stock is performed and stock gains & losses are validated and accounted for. Reconciling items are investigated and resolved and where necessary processed accordingly. Ensuring that all systems (MANCAPP, ISPM, CPM, Power Bi, E-Maintenance) are operating and utilised effectively.



Key Accountabilities

Lead and manage a team of analysts providing support to the business for matters involving system interfaces and related activities impacting ERP volumes, working very closely with the I&E (Innovation & Engineering) team.

System scope includes but is not limited to MANCAPP, ISPM, CPM, Power Bi, E-Maintenance.

Stakeholder management: Stay up-to-date on business changes, customers’ needs and manage support service quality.

Reporting: Tracking of daily / weekly / monthly KPI and exception reports to provide insights on the flow of hydrocarbon molecules through BP’s system landscape and issues with respect to risks and controls.

Problem solving: Identify issues in process and manage resolution with business teams.

Oversee and manage the resource capacity for daily monitoring and clearing of reconciling items.

Lead and own Knowledge Management agenda to ensure that stock assurance processes are documented, understood and accessible to business

Lead and own Systems Training curriculum to ensure that the business is empowered to perform tasks required in stock systems and reduce queries.

Sought and co-ordinate opportunities for continuous improvement to strengthen control environment

Manage the network between the team and GBS departments/supply teams / depots / and OOCs

Leading and Directing the team and its activities and work closely with other HVC team leads to support HVC priorities

Manage and assist IT with BCP for systems outages

Assist in ad hoc requests that come up from time to time

Assist as SME and where required take the lead on projects

Support the implementation of migrating controls with business, I&E and GBS Team stakeholders.

Track and escalate compliance against agreed controls.

Plan, implement and support operational optimization, continuous improvement and business excellence-oriented projects and initiatives, with specific focus on project Camel roll-out.

Establish and foster strong business relationships with relevant stakeholders and internal business partners.

Education & Experience

Professional and tertiary qualification preferable in accounting or similar field

Additional qualification in Information Systems would be advantageous.

Minimum 5 - 8 years post-qualification experience in accounting / reconciliation / root cause analysis.

Essential Criteria

Advanced MS Excel (Vlookups, Pivots)

Strong Team management experience

Project management and continuous improvement skills

Demonstrated skills/experience in the following competencies:

Inventory accounting and control Inventory reconciliation Financial Transaction Recording Accounts Analysis & Reconciliation Customer Inquiries & Dispute Resolution

Grade HResponsible for managing a small team to support the business with accounting issues, including controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities to drive outstanding business results.