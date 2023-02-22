Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a



Supply & DRP Planner – French Speaking



Fixed-term (until December 2024)





Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Create an unconstrained 24-month plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the Europe distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets

Create a robust and feasible packed goods deployment plan of what needs to be shipped from the source plant location across the distribution network to ensure that stock availability is maximized, and stock obsolescence is minimized

Be responsible for managing the production planning processes for the items manufactured within the defined sku portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and inventory targets

Create a robust and achievable 24-month production plan for finished goods and all intermediate oils

Review supply shortage alerts daily, take corrective actions, complete Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and develop and action Continuous Improvement (CI) plans

Work directly with the business Demand Managers to ensure demand control processes are in place and effective and that any changes to the demand forecasts are understood

Create an achievable production plan for the next 24 months based on the Distribution Requirements Plan, grouping the highest level of complexity, and required capacity levelling at blending level and filling level

Agree with the manufacturing teams what should be scheduled for production in the following week based on the production plan and available production capacity and material

Ensures inventory levels at SKU level are maintained to agreed target levels

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 3-5 years of experience working across a variety of supply chain planning roles

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Working knowledge of planning systems, preferable SAP APO

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools (e.g. MI/SAP Business Objects)

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances

Fluency in English and French

Experience in Sales and Customer management within the Lubricants business, finance or supply chain is desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested