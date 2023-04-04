Supply & Logistics Coordinator East Med

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the efficient, reliable and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using basic analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs.

Supply and Logistics Coordinator

Please kindly note that this position will be filled either in Greece or in Cyprus.

Manage and implement all supply contracts (both sales and purchase related ones)

Schedule, replenish plan, stock levels control and working capital management, ensure optimum and sustainable stocks

Close monitoring and effective scheduling to maintain zero airport stock-outs in a region with high seasonality, short vessel market, limited infrastructure and alternative supply

Do Optimum usage of the assets and supply chains both commercially and operationally

Support the Supply & Commercial Manager in safely delivering the region’s supply strategy. Handle the supply KPI’s for the region including freight, product losses, demurrages, pricing exposure and Working Capital

Maintain market awareness and act as the supply contact point for the internal and external supply counterparties such as the suppliers, vessel owners, customs agents, inspectors, terminals, competitors, Finance, Legal

Analyze the supply critical metrics, coordinating invoice and price checking and payments with Seller and Finance

Ensure supply operations with BP standards in place all through the supply chains and targeting a 0 incidents record

1-2 years of experience in supply operations or a similar role, preferably coming from Fuel & Aviation industry

Experience with Supply Chain Management process

University degree

Fluency in Greek & in English is mandatory

Having strong analytical capabilities and the ability to interpret data accurately.

Confident user of Excel and other MS applications preferably SAP knowledge

Ability to work under pressure.

Innovation, open thinking, and readiness to challenge current practices.

Having strong negotiating/influencing skills.

Being an excellent team contributor and yet being able to work independently and be self-motivated.

Having excellent interpersonal skills to enable strong cross border working relationships internally and externally and a shown ability to work with people at all levels and differing roles

Flexibility to take this office-based job (with regular home office opportunity of 2 days per week)

The new roleholder will be responsible for the purchase of Jet Fuel and Aviation Gasoline, forexecution of all supply contracts (sales and purchase), vessels /truck operations and trading operations, including (but not limited to) safety, formalities, government regulations, customs, invoicing, inspections, financing, quality controls, BP HSSE rules and directives.The new colleague will be mainly accountable for the related operation in Cyprus but will also provide some back-up for Greece as well, especially in the peak summer season.