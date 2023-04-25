Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Supply and Distribution Manager based at Silvasa with details mentioned below:

The Supply and Distribution Manager provides leadership to the Supply and Distribution team and plays a key role in managing the receipt and dispatch activities in the plant. The role is also responsible for coordinating third party (3P) day to day operations and action as a bridge between the 3Ps & Castrol.

The role leads planning, organizing and control in the S& D related activities within the plant to meet customer expectations of service at cost effective rates, while meeting HSSE expectations.

It is key role for the plant, and is responsible for supplies of raw material, dispatches of finished goods to customers, distribution of packed goods to warehouses, intermediate dispatches, waste management, forklift management and various inventory related compliance.

The role also works in close coordination with Purchase team, Logistics and Planning, 3P and with plant production and QC functions.

The role holder is responsible for managing people engaged in the plant supply and distribution operations directly and through the contractors / business associates.

This is a key job within manufacturing and given the strategic importance of Silvassa plant, it provides an exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the Supply chain function for the right candidate.

Role & Responsibilities:

Drive the department to continuously improve upon its HSSE performance specially driving safety and achieve high standards expected from the site.

Delivery of S&D KPI like packaging IFOT, arrangement of RM as per plan, Monitor BO availability, ensure faster and safer truck turnaround, OG compliance, ensure dispatches as per plan to avoid filling line stoppages, coordinating with suppliers & production team. Support Production to improve OEE and DPSA numbers.

Execute stringent controls in department by implementing process and controls which will be in line with delivery assurance and carrying out periodic audits. Ensure the operations as per the Operating Guidelines (OG) at plant and 3P.

Ensure accurate reporting and data is continuously updated. Develop process to ensure that these documents are controlled and accessible. This will be achieved by developing a strong and robust document control system.

Ensure contracting for Waste oil and forklifts on time as per guidelines. Close monitoring of the contractors and establishing Key performance indicators are documented and audited.

Ensuring legal compliance related to department e.g. Scrap management, Flush management and SLOB disposal process is identified and along with existing requirement will be monitored and completed on time.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP “Who We Are” through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and maximizing value in both short and long term commitments. Build a capable and motivated team to create a high-performance team environment. Proper Training and development of subordinates.

Ensuring site COW procedure, implementation OMS/ISO/OHSAS/IATF systems and its compliance in all S&D Process and systems.

Review, monitor and control 3P operation by coordinating with third party.

Working closely with central logistics team for improved compliance of transport contractors to vehicle and road safety standards of the company.

Responsible for quarterly stock count for the plant and 3P.