Supply and Logistics Lead

Reporting to the Supply and Commercial Manager this position is responsible to support the delivery of the Supply & Logistics agenda in the region and is directly accountable for supply chain operations. This role works closely with other stakeholders to secure safe, sustainable, advantage and reliable supply in country enabling the business to grow.

Monthly nominations: include fuel orders with refineries ensuring adequate supply to terminals & airports, based on customer´s demand forecasting.

Inventory Management: manage supply & inventory at terminal & airport level securing sustainable supply to each delivery point. Work with the logistics specialist to guarantee appropriate supply to all airports. Daily management of bp's inventory position working with refineries, airports & customers to ensure supply reliability.

Monthly closing report: monthly inventory reconciliation accounting, taking into account the initial inventory position, product purchases (shipments), sales and operation/temperature gains or losses, always ensuring data integrity.

Cash flow management - Ensure payments to stakeholders are processed in a timely manner in support to demand forecast.

Work closely with the finance team to optimize bp's cash position at month end.

Regulatory Reports: report in a monthly basis (SIMP) supply movements (product purchase, transfers & sales) ensuring compliance with regulatory agencies.

Expenses control guarantee that supply expenses are accurate and the payments are processed on time.

Jet fuel price: support the Supply & Commercial Manager with the monthly jet fuel pricing estimates.

Supporting Supply & Logistics planning through MIP tool ensuring costs are accurate and the financial outcomes are in line with plan.

Bachelor’s degree in business related fields and/or equivalent work experience.

4 to 8 years of experience in logistics, finance and/or accounting positions. Aviation and/or fuels industry knowledge will be fantastic!

Strong understanding of regional supply chain, logistics and/or airfield services; a track record of monetizing this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Great sense of urgency, organization, and prioritization skills.

Proven sense of personal accountability and team working skills.

Solid data interpretation and analytical capability.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Intermediate to advanced spoken and written English.

Availability to work during weekends when needed.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Logistics, Logistics Operations, Road Transportation, Safety, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Logistics, Supply Chain Operations, Transportation Logistics



