Supply and Logistics Lead (South America)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This role is responsible to support delivery of the Supply & Logistics agenda in the region and is directly accountable for supply operations. This role works closely with other stakeholders to deliver the agenda and supports commercial team with ad hoc projects.



Job Description:

*Please submit your application in English.



Key Accountabilities:

Plan and execute supply logistics to ensure reliability to all terminal and airport locations. Actively manage communication with onsite operations and air bp branded resellers as well as control inventory level within tolerance ranges, guaranteeing no disruption to operations as well as pricing, volumes and working capital optimization.

To ensure operational safety and efficiency at terminals, joint operations, RTCs and airports to better run the business, increase competitiveness and to prevent extra costs. Actively manage day-a-day activities building strong relationship with those stakeholders.

Lead emergency responses associated with supply and/or storage issues.

Manage day-a-day relationship with Petrobras ensuring access to adequate supply and fulfillment of monthly jet fuel orders. Interface with Transpetro, when needed, to guarantee midstream infrastructure integrity and reliability and product quality assurance.

Ensure accuracy with S&L expenses in line with contacted commercial terms. Constantly search for cost savings opportunities and/or optimization in the supply chain which can lead to competitive advantages to bp.

Ensure national regulatory agencies reports are submitted accurately and in compliance with local requirements.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in business related fields and/or equivalent work experience.



Required experience

Minimum 6 years of experience within the logistics industry. Aviation industry and logistics in road transportation is desirable.

Strong understanding of regional supply chains, logistics and airfield services; a track record of monetising this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Great sense of urgency, organization and prioritisation skills.

Proven sense of personal accountability and team working skills.

Solid data interpretation and analytical capability.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

English proficiency.

Availability to work during weekends when needed.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.