Supply and logistics lead (South America)

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



Reporting to the Supply and commercial manager this position is responsible to support the safety delivery of the Supply & Logistics agenda in the region and is directly accountable for logistics operations. This role works closely with other stakeholders to deliver the agenda and supports commercial team with ad hoc projects.



Key Accountabilities

Manage secondary transport logistics across the region ensuring efficient costs and HSSE triple zero target:

Plan Road Transport Company (RTC) delivery flow Generate RTC invoices Schedule RTC by supply point (pre-airfield terminal) Ensure RTC and transport tolls invoices are accurately issued and in line with the contracted rates. Liaise with the finance team for payment Participate in HSSE meetings with RTCs

Plan and execute supply logistics to ensure reliability to all airport locations. Actively manage communication with onsite operations and air bp branded resellers as well as control inventory level within tolerance ranges.

Support the coordination of emergency responses associated with supply and/or storage issues.

Optimize pricing, volumes and working capital.

Support negotiations on RTC contracts.

Minimum 4 years of experience within the logistics industry. Aviation industry knowledge will be more than welcome.

Strong understanding of regional supply chains, logistics and airfield services; a track record of monetising this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Great sense of urgency, organization and prioritisation skills.

Proven sense of personal accountability and team working skills.

Solid data interpretation and analytical capability.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Intermediate level of spoken and written English.

Availability to work during weekends when needed.

Bachelor’s degree in business related fields and/or equivalent work experience.#LI-hybrid