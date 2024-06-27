Supply and logistics lead (South America)

Job summary

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

Reporting to the Supply and commercial manager this position is responsible to support the safety delivery of the Supply & Logistics agenda in the region and is directly accountable for logistics operations. This role works closely with other stakeholders to deliver the agenda and supports commercial team with ad hoc projects.

Manage secondary transport logistics across the region ensuring efficient costs and HSSE triple zero target: Plan Road Transport Company (RTC) delivery flow, generate RTC invoices, schedule RTC by supply point (pre-airfield terminal), ensure RTC and transport tolls invoices are accurately issued and in line with the contracted rates, liaise with the finance team for payment, participate in HSSE meetings with RTCs

Plan and execute supply logistics to ensure reliability to all airport locations. Actively manage communication with onsite operations and air bp branded resellers as well as control inventory level within tolerance ranges.

Support the coordination of emergency responses associated with supply and/or storage issues.

Optimize pricing, volumes and working capital.

Support negotiations on RTC contracts.

Bachelor’s degree in business related fields and/or equivalent work experience.

4 to 8 years of experience in logistics positions. Aviation and/or fuels industry knowledge will be fantastic!

Strong understanding of regional supply chain, logistics and/or airfield services; a track record of monetizing this knowledge into RCOP growth.

Great sense of urgency, organization, and prioritization skills.

Proven sense of personal accountability and team working skills.

Solid data interpretation and analytical capability.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Intermediate to advanced spoken and written English.

Availability to work during weekends when needed.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.