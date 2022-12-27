Supv Maint (TL)

Job summary
The Warehouse Supervisor is responsible for leading the Warehouse Team. This position reports to the Material Management and Facilities Superintendent in the Maintenance & Reliability department.
Roles and Responsibilities:
Education and Experience Requirements:
- Provide a daily start of shift/safety meeting for the Warehouse Team.
- Develop the weekly Schedule and communicate daily employee assignments.
- Supervise 10 union Material Handlers and 3 union Fresh Air Techs.
- Allocate overtime hours in SAP for Material Handlers and Fresh Air Techs.
- Problem solves quarantine issues for inbound freight.
- Connect with suppliers expediting of materials is required.
- Receive calls from the field for emergent material needs.
- Supervise Material Handlers performing daily activities, including receiving materials, stocking, loading of trucks, cycle counting and use of the bar-coding system.
- Direct QA/QC to properly receive, pass/fail materials and stock put-away in bar-coding.
- Facilitate continuous improvements efforts.
- Complete weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual compliance tasks.
- Facilitates D&I moments and discussions.
- Champion for bp’s core values and our code of conduct.
Why join us
- High School Diploma
- 5+ years of experience in a warehouse environment, preferably in a supervisor role.
- Knowledge of SAP and Microsoft Office Suite products
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
- A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
- Life and health insurance, medical care package
- And many other benefits.
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Refining is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for applicants are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.