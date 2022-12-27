Supv Maint (TL)

Job summary

The Warehouse Supervisor is responsible for leading the Warehouse Team. This position reports to the Material Management and Facilities Superintendent in the Maintenance & Reliability department.



Roles and Responsibilities:

Provide a daily start of shift/safety meeting for the Warehouse Team.

Develop the weekly Schedule and communicate daily employee assignments.

Supervise 10 union Material Handlers and 3 union Fresh Air Techs.

Allocate overtime hours in SAP for Material Handlers and Fresh Air Techs.

Problem solves quarantine issues for inbound freight.

Connect with suppliers expediting of materials is required.

Receive calls from the field for emergent material needs.

Supervise Material Handlers performing daily activities, including receiving materials, stocking, loading of trucks, cycle counting and use of the bar-coding system.

Direct QA/QC to properly receive, pass/fail materials and stock put-away in bar-coding.

Facilitate continuous improvements efforts.

Complete weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual compliance tasks.

Facilitates D&I moments and discussions.

Champion for bp’s core values and our code of conduct.

High School Diploma

5+ years of experience in a warehouse environment, preferably in a supervisor role.

Knowledge of SAP and Microsoft Office Suite products

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Refining is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for applicants are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.