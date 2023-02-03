Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Supv Security (Shift) (TL)

Supv Security (Shift) (TL)

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145145BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

About the role:

The Security Supervisor will lead a shift security team assigned to protect the people and assets of the Whiting Business Unit. This role is responsible for the direct supervision of bp Plant Guards as well as the liaison between security vendors, suppliers, and contractors. The position will be required to interact frequently with the community in behalf of bp in instances of complaints, concerns, or security risks near the Whiting Refinery. Will act as the incident commander for on-scene emergency response. In addition, will participate as a representative of the BP Emergency Services Department on various refinery teams and projects.

In this role you will:

  • Lead a team of proprietary and contract security personnel on a 12-hour shift at a 24/7 operating refinery in day-to-day security operations such as foot and vehicle patrols, safety policy enforcement, conducting search and seizure, supporting on-site investigations and personnel escorts.
  • Ensure the protection of refinery personnel, environment, assets, and reputation by working cross-functionally with bp Fire, Rescue and Spill Teams (and other local emergency departments) in response to security incidents and refinery emergencies and evacuations
  • Accountable for the training, mentoring, and performance management of bp hourly shift personnel and Security team equipment (PPE, apparatus, field hardware, etc.) maintenance, record keeping, and regulatory compliance requirements
  • Maintain ongoing training requirements as the need arises for the position and participate in training activities as an instructor, content development contributor and field training officer
  • Educate the site workforce in security requirements, polices, procedures and general safety and security awareness
  • Perform other duties as assigned as part of bp Emergency Services

Essential education:

  • High School degree, GED, or higher
  • Current, valid State of Indiana EMR certification (or higher) or the ability to obtain a State of Indiana certification within 6 - 9 months of hire

Essential experience and job requirements:

  • Eight (8) years of experience in law enforcement, military, emergency, or private security
  • Five (5) years of experience in team/people management
  • Experience in security program development, physical security, vulnerability assessments, and security regulations - MTSA, CFATS, CTPAT
  • Ability to acquire a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Ability to communicate clearly in person, by radio and telephone, with excellent communications and technical/report writing skills
  • Ability to learn various security programs for reports, access control databases, camera systems, radio system, etc.
  • Valid driver’s license and possess a clear driving record
  • Ability to operate emergency response vehicles
  • Ability to work on a rotating shift schedule, that includes nights, weekends, and holidays
  • Ability to wear a bp fitted respirator, which requires hair-free face (if applicable)

Desirable Criteria:

  • BA/BS degree
  • Professional certification through an accredited organization (APP, CPP, PMI, CBCP)
  • Experience in manufacturing, refining, petrochemical, or similar facilities
  • Experience managing a union-represented team and worksite

Why join us?

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

