Supv Security (Shift) (TL)

The Security Supervisor will lead a shift security team assigned to protect the people and assets of the Whiting Business Unit. This role is responsible for the direct supervision of bp Plant Guards as well as the liaison between security vendors, suppliers, and contractors. The position will be required to interact frequently with the community in behalf of bp in instances of complaints, concerns, or security risks near the Whiting Refinery. Will act as the incident commander for on-scene emergency response. In addition, will participate as a representative of the BP Emergency Services Department on various refinery teams and projects.
