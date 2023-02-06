Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Surface Land Negotiator

Surface Land Negotiator

Surface Land Negotiator

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145037BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the Land Team with lease administration activities using basic technical capabilities to assist with deal developments, deal structures, negotiations and the drafting of commercial agreements including terms and conditions and ensuring that commercial transactions are documented and communicated accurately to all internal stakeholders.

We are seeking a highly motivated Surface Land Negotiator who excels in a fast-paced, collaborative environment to join the Permian Land Team. You will be responsible for acquiring access to the surface in support of the exploration and development of hydrocarbons within a defined area of interest and will provide guidance and advice to a multi-disciplinary team in the development of prospect and play access in the Permian Basin.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

  • Develops strong working relationships with significant surface owners, industry partners/competitors, and regulatory agencies to facilitate access to surface.
  • Manages risk and drives safe, reliable, and compliant behaviors and land processes.
  • Negotiates, drafts, and secures execution of surface leases, surface use agreements, easements, rights-of-way, road use agreements, surface damage agreements, water purchase agreements, water access agreements, surface purchase and sale agreements, and other agreements related to surface access in support development operations.
  • Responsible for securing title assurance and ensuring that commercial transactions are documented in accordance with Delegation of Authority.
  • Responsible for input into applicable land systems, as well as internal communication to ensure proper compliance with contract terms and agreements.
  • Able to understand and analyze complex issues, identify alternatives, and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.
  • Manages and coordinates field brokerage work including surface title and related negotiations and can timely deliver drill-ready projects in coordination with internal exploration and/or development groups
  • Has exceptional interpersonal, communication skills (oral and written) and teamworking skills.
  • Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
  • BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, business, or related field.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
  • Minimum of 3 years of in-house surface land negotiations experience, with Permian experience preferred;
  • AAPL member required; RL, RPL or CPL preferred;
  • Demonstrated ability to learn and adapt to different management software systems;
  • Strong skills using Microsoft Office products
DESIRABLE CRITERIA:
In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment;
  • Forward looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions;
  • Strong interpersonal communication skills;
  • Demonstrated behaviors that align with team behaviors of accountability, trustworthiness, collaboration, and community

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000 - $147,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

Apply Search all jobs at bp