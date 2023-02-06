Job summary

Responsible for supporting the Land Team with lease administration activities using basic technical capabilities to assist with deal developments, deal structures, negotiations and the drafting of commercial agreements including terms and conditions and ensuring that commercial transactions are documented and communicated accurately to all internal stakeholders.

We are seeking a highly motivated Surface Land Negotiator who excels in a fast-paced, collaborative environment to join the Permian Land Team. You will be responsible for acquiring access to the surface in support of the exploration and development of hydrocarbons within a defined area of interest and will provide guidance and advice to a multi-disciplinary team in the development of prospect and play access in the Permian Basin.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Develops strong working relationships with significant surface owners, industry partners/competitors, and regulatory agencies to facilitate access to surface.

Manages risk and drives safe, reliable, and compliant behaviors and land processes.

Negotiates, drafts, and secures execution of surface leases, surface use agreements, easements, rights-of-way, road use agreements, surface damage agreements, water purchase agreements, water access agreements, surface purchase and sale agreements, and other agreements related to surface access in support development operations.

Responsible for securing title assurance and ensuring that commercial transactions are documented in accordance with Delegation of Authority.

Responsible for input into applicable land systems, as well as internal communication to ensure proper compliance with contract terms and agreements.

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, identify alternatives, and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Manages and coordinates field brokerage work including surface title and related negotiations and can timely deliver drill-ready projects in coordination with internal exploration and/or development groups

Has exceptional interpersonal, communication skills (oral and written) and teamworking skills.

Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, business, or related field.

Minimum of 3 years of in-house surface land negotiations experience, with Permian experience preferred;

AAPL member required; RL, RPL or CPL preferred;

Demonstrated ability to learn and adapt to different management software systems;

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products