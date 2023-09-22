This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for the safe and efficient delivery of survey acquisition projects, applying leading edge acquisition and remote operations technology to provide world class data that will improve our understanding of seabed conditions as bp continues to build alternative energy and conventional energy projects.

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Responsible for the safe and efficient delivery of survey acquisition projects, applying leading edge acquisition and remote operations technology to provide world class data that will improve our understanding of seabed conditions as bp continues to build alternative energy and conventional energy projects.



Survey Acquisition Project Manager

Location Sunbury OR Aberdeen 3 days per week and days from home.

Role synopsis

This is a permanent position for an experienced Survey Project Manager based in the United Kingdom. The successful candidate will join a team of 15 surveyors in bp who are based in bp operating regions worldwide. The bp survey team support all of bp positioning and spatial data acquisition projects across all energy projects, including Offshore wind, Carbon capture and Solar. The survey team is continually striving to deploy new technologies in projects and are leading the way with the application of remote acquisition technologies, remote operations, new remote sensing and measurement techniques.

Candidates should have good survey, positioning & geospatial project management experience within the land / subsea sector and will likely have had prior experience of working offshore. Applications will also be considered from candidates with offshore project management experience (e.g. IRM, Installation).

The position demands responsibility and necessity to set an example in line with BP Values & Behaviors. Candidates will be responsible for managing all aspects of survey project delivery from initial project definition through to managing acquisition. The successful candidate will ensure contractors adhere to safety processes and execute projects in line with approved procedures.

Key Accountabilities

Reporting to the Survey Operations Manager.

Seek expertise, continually learn & develop the safety & risk management skills of myself & my team.

Supervise and assure the survey and positioning activities on assigned construction, inspection and / or site survey projects undertaken by company

Assist in provision of technical acquisition advice to solve survey acquisition related questions or challenges within the team.

Deliver projects in line with MoGO process or appropriate alternative contractor management processes.

Identify risks throughout key stages of the project and support risk management activities throughout the project life cycle.

Assist in project preparation including logistical planning and execution.

Review operations to determine technical compliance to project requirements.

Monitor quality of field reports from survey contractors.

Review final reports from contractors.

Participate in acquisition operations.

Liaise with Data Management team to ensure contractor data deliveries are aligned with GIS / reporting requirements & formats.

Essential education

University degree in geodesy, geophysics, land surveying, engineering, hydrographic survey, topographic or mapping science.

Essential criteria

Computer literacy, including use of AutoCad, and Microsoft Office Suite software.

Post qualification experience in offshore project delivery, survey, site survey or seismic acquisition project management.

Ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Desirable Criteria

Understanding & use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS - ESRI Preferable)

Demonstrate ability to act as part of a team, take and act upon instructions.

Deal effectively with pressure and conflicting priorities.

Demonstrate ability to consistently meet deadlines.

Openly faces challenges with confidence and adopts ‘can do’ attitude.

Recognises potential consequences of decisions on other activities and consults accordingly.

Listens actively to others and assimilates their input and views.

Encourages and respects contributions of others at all levels in the team and is sensitive to their different needs and motivations.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Budget Management, Contractor Management, Data Acquisition, Data Analysis Research, Data Management, Data Management Software, Environment, Error Analysis, Error Correction, Floating assets positioning, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Geospatial Data, Geospatial data knowledge, High-Integrity, Installation, Integrity Management, Offshore Delivery, Project Scope Management, Stakeholder Engagement



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.