Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Sustainability & Circularity Manager will develop new business in support of bp & Castrol growth aspirations and sustainability ambitions through development of strategic customer and business partner relationships. This role works across Sales Channels and bp entities to develop integrated Sustainability & Circularity offers to gain new business.

Develop, drive, and manage Castrol MoreCircular sales pipeline development across Sales Channels.

Work closely with PU Growth and Sustainability Manager to develop offers to meet our customers and prospects sustainability and carbon reduction ambitions.

Work with bp entities to leverage our integrated sustainability opportunities for target and group accounts.

Manage MoreCircular customer pilots across Sales Channels.

Manage the Safety-Kleen relationship and new customer opportunity offers.

Act as Project Management role for Safety-Kleen & Castrol partnership and manage the governance board meetings and steering committee meetings.

Own further development and refinement of MoreCircular and Collection Only offer.

Support other Americas markets with the set-up of Circular partnerships (eg Brazil)

SPA for future Circular partnerships across the US.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Expertise with digital tools available to support Business Development management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

MBA or equivalent preferred.

5 years of sales, sales management, or sustainability offer development experience.

Sustainability and Business development experience.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Strong interpersonal skills; a collaborator and team-player. Great at multi-tasking, collaboration, and teamwork.

Outstanding stakeholder management and influencing skills.

Ability to balance multiple priorities and handle high volume of work.

Agile project management.

PowerPoint, excel, power BI.

Ability to create long-term, reliable external relationships and capacity to operate and connect with multiple levels of customer organizations.

How much do we pay (Base)? $131,000 -243,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.