Job summary

In 2020, bp announced an exciting new purpose and strategy, commencing an evolution of the company from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company. With a target of net zero by 2050 or sooner, embracing business models which reduce carbon emissions whilst delivering sustained economic returns are crucial to our transition being successful.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This role sits within the Finance Procurement - Supply Safety, Risk & Compliance team, reporting in to the LRMS Procurement Advisor. As the Sustainability - Labour Rights Analyst you will be responsible for conducting diligence investigations to ensure bp and its suppliers comply with labour rights laws and standards. This role will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to promote strong ethical labour practices throughout our supply chain.

Role accountabilities:

Conduct comprehensive labour rights due diligence desk-top assessments of contractors and suppliers within the company's supply chain, using internationally recognized frameworks and standards.

Review reports of assessments carried out by other bp parties and/or suppliers and provide feedback and recommendations.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders and suppliers to develop and implement remedy to address identified human rights issues, ensuring effective resolution and continuous improvement.

Work with data systems to record, track and share progress.

Engage with key stakeholders, including internal businesses and central functions and external suppliers, to foster partnerships and exchange best practices in human rights due diligence.

Prepare accurate and timely reports on human rights performance indicators, ensuring clarity and accountability within bp and in the supply chain.

Collaborate with internal teams, such as wider Procurement function, legal, HSSE&C and Sustainability, to integrate human rights considerations into the procurement and

contracting processes.

Craft and develop training programs and resources to promote ethical labour practices within our company and supply chain.

Desirable criteria :

Good understanding of international human rights standards, frameworks, and guidelines, such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions. Familiarity with the energy industry and supply chain dynamics is a plus.

Demonstrated ability in human rights, sourcing, supply chain management, or a related field.

Experience working in a global environment would be advantageous

Ability to build visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI.

Solid understanding of systems such as Ariba and SAP business module.

Data compilation and analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills including written and verbal communication.

Why join us ?

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to promoting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We know that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent wellbeing benefits, among many others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.