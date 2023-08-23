In 2020, bp announced an exciting new purpose and strategy, commencing an evolution of the company from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company. With a target of net zero by 2050 or sooner, embracing business models which reduce carbon emissions whilst delivering sustained economic returns are crucial to our transition being successful.
This role sits within the Finance Procurement - Supply Safety, Risk & Compliance team, reporting in to the LRMS Procurement Advisor. As the Sustainability - Labour Rights Analyst you will be responsible for conducting diligence investigations to ensure bp and its suppliers comply with labour rights laws and standards. This role will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to promote strong ethical labour practices throughout our supply chain.
We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to promoting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We know that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent wellbeing benefits, among many others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
